North Canterbury back up Southbridge Shield win with Otago Country victory

Captain Josh Maynard, pictured making a run against Ellesmere, has led North Canterbury to a successful representative rugby season in 2022.

North Canterbury completed their successful senior representative rugby season with an emphatic win over Otago Country.

Backing up their Southbridge Shield win over Ellesmere, North Canterbury beat Otago Country 38-27 in Cromwell last Saturday.

Outside back Harry Murray came off the bench to nab two tries for North Canterbury and lock Flynn Crean, centre Matt Jensen and captain Josh Maynard also scored.

North Canterbury led 14-10 at halftime after Jensen crossed in the opening minutes and No 8 Maynard restored the lead with the second try after a powerful scrum.

READ MORE:

* North Canterbury rugby club thrilled with gift of Argentinian player's 'special' jersey

* North Canterbury rugby team win Southbridge Shield for first time in four years



The North Canterbury pack overpowered their Otago opposites, with an Otago Daily Times report noting that Crean had an outstanding game, stealing lineout throws and carrying the ball with power. Flanker Andrew Hull also impressed with his workrate.

North Canterbury have lost just one of five games in 2022, a 29-26 defeat to Canterbury Waitaha Māori, who ultimately won the Tane Norton Trophy for the representative round featuring Canterbury sides.

Matt Keane’s North Canterbury side beat a South Canterbury XV 31-7 at Geraldine, the Cantabrians 31-14 and Ellesmere 13-0 in the Southbridge Shield fixture at Lincoln.

The representative season is now over. North Canterbury were hoping to tour Japan in September, but it has been postponed until 2023 to allow more time for planning.