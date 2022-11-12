From Little River to the world stage: Canterbury backs Bremner sisters in World Cup final

Chelsea, left, and Alana Bremner after the Rugby World Cup match against Wales in Waitakere.

When coach Richard Hutchinson took a 5-year-old Alana Bremner under his wing, he had no idea she’d one day play a home Rugby World Cup final, right alongside her sister.

What was even more surprising was that she’d be playing alongside her older sister Chelsea, who only switched from netball to rugby when she was 20.

The sisters are both named to start in the grand final showdown on Saturday night at Eden Park, a long way from small town Little River – nearly an hour east of Christchurch – where they grew up.

Alana Bremner played all of her junior rugby for Banks Peninsula Rugby Club, just like their father Phil.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns to face England in Rugby World Cup final after edging France in thriller

* How the Black Ferns clung to a one-point lead to win their Rugby World Cup semifinal

* Why the Black Ferns have been talking about 'superpowers' during the Rugby World Cup



David White/Stuff All Black sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner at the final training session in Auckland on Friday before Saturday’s final.

Hutchinson said she showed early signs of success while playing in mixed rugby teams in her junior years at the rural club.

“She really stood out from them, she tackled well and ran well.”

Although back then, the now blind side flanker found herself missing out on the scrum action, spending her junior years on the wing or in the centres.

“She was quick on the wing and a gutsy tackler.”

Sharon Bremner/Supplied From left to right, little brother Michael, Chelsea and Alana Bremner in their Little River uniforms.

Chelsea Bremner, on the other hand, was a late bloomer when it came to rugby.

After being convinced by her younger sister to give rugby a go at the Lincoln University Rugby Club, the older Bremner played both senior premier netball and rugby in her final winter shooting hoops – without her netball coach knowing.

Her father, Phil Bremner, said she was a “chip off the old block” and following in his footsteps by playing as a lock.

Ahead of Saturday's big dance against England in the Rugby World Cup grand final, their grassroots club was gearing up for another cracker showdown.

Stuff Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

Club president Tim Little said last week’s 25-24 semi-final thriller was one of the best matches he had ever watched.

“I was right on the edge of my seat,” he said.

“The [Bremner] girls are really down to earth, they still come out to the club, and when they can’t make it they’re really apologetic.”

Sharon Bremner/Supplied The Bremner sisters played for Lincoln University Rugby Club in 2017.

Banks Peninsula club committee member Sheryl Stanbury lived next door to the Bremners while they grew up.

She said the sisters’ success on the world stage was “very, very special, they’re just lovely girls”.

The Little River Inn confirmed the Black Ferns final would be showing on all its screens for locals who wanted to watch the game together.