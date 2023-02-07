Christchurch marathon returns with a makeover

The cancellation of marathons all over the world due to Covid-19 meant many of New Zealand’s fastest runners were racing at home, including at the Christchurch Marathon in April 2021.

Forty years and two Covid cancellations later, the Christchurch Marathon has a new course, new venue and new sponsor for 2023.

The Christchurch Marathon, now sponsored by The Frontrunner, will return to the city on Sunday, April 16.

Marathon participants will take their marks at Hagley Park near the Armagh St entrance, with the race centred on a 10km lap that stays close to the CBD.

Organisers say the new venue means no more “tiring redzones”. The new event will have more spectator opportunities, iconic landmarks and new categories including best costume.

Supplied The Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon returns in April 2023 with a new course around Hagley Park and the CBD.

Race director Chris Cox said it would be “much less of a race and much more of a festival of fitness”.

The changes were a result of the Covid experience “forcing the event to take a hard look at itself”.

“The cancellations in 2020 and 2022 were tough, but they also allowed us the time to analyse the Christchurch Marathon and the thing we kept coming back to was that we had to make it more sustainable,” he said.

“Over the course of four decades it had become too tough to organise, too removed from spectators, too focused on racing and too focused on a traditional course that was too inconvenient for the community.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Christchurch marathon will return on April 16 with a whole new route around the CBD. (File photo from 2021’s event)

Cox said the new course was flatter, faster, and more achievable.

This year’s Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon will also focus on mental health.

Participants can make their run more meaningful by signing up to fundraise for Canterbury’s mental health awareness and support services.

Entries for April’s marathon are open now.