Kaiapoi Queens win North Canterbury club's first national women's softball title

The Kaiapoi Queens women's softball team after winning the NZ Fastball 45 title in Lower Hutt.

The Kaiapoi Queens women’s softball team have won the North Canterbury club’s first national title after taking out the Fastball 45 tournament.

Kaiapoi won three games in Lower Hutt last weekend, beating Auckland club Waitakere Bears 10-7 in the grand final.

“It’s a great achievement for the club,” Kaiapoi coach Mike McDowell said. “We’ve been going six or seven years, and this is the biggest thing we’ve won yet.”

Kaiapoi had a firm grip on the trophy after American import catcher Lindsay Thomas hit a leadoff​ two-run home run in the final – her second automatic homer of the weekend.

Fastball 45 is the shorter form of softball – a game played over four innings inside 45 minutes and is often referred to as softball’s answer to T20 cricket.

McDowell said Kaiapoi, who lead the Canterbury women’s premiership competition, went to Lower Hutt “knowing we were good enough to win it” and wanting “to show the North Island teams, who get most of the kudos, that we can play softball down here”.

Only players who had participated in a pre-season qualifying tournament in Christchurch were eligible for the finals. That edict ruled out Kaiapoi regulars Teagan Maxted and Rome Collins-Cross, but the Queens were allowed to two pick up two key players from Christchurch clubs – NZ White Sox representatives Mikayla Werahiko and Kaiyah Ratu – and Southland pair Toni Elers and Hannah Symon.

While Thomas’ hitting caught the eye, Kaiapoi also got great value from their North Canterbury stalwarts.

Sisters McKenzie Bailey-McDowell, Nerissa McDowell and Layla Bailey-McDowell – the coach’s daughters – made important contributions.

Supplied/Paulo Pics Kaiapoi Queens' McKenzie Bailey-McDowell fires a pitch in the NZ Fastball 45 women's softball final.

McKenzie, 16, pitched all three games, throwing a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Hutt Valley’s Te Aroha and a one-hitter in the final victory over Bears.

Layla, who played first base, batted in two runs in the final and Nerissa, a New Zealand international outfielder, batted 1.000 with two hits from two turns at bat.

Mike McDowell said the Kaiapoi infield backed up their young pitcher, taking four double plays during the tournament.

Thomas’ home run sparked Kaiapoi’s grand final win and infielder Arnora Hesp doubled their lead to 4-0 by driving in two more runs in the first inning.

McDowell said the fast-paced nature of Fastball 45 encouraged “an expansive, attacking game” and his top order was stacked with longball hitters Thomas, Werahiko and Nerissa McDowell.

Supplied/Paulo Pics Layla Bailey-McDowell from the Kaiapoi Queens takes a swing against Waitakere Bears.

The first game took just 27 minutes to complete. Some lower-order hitters only got one chance to bat, but they made the most of their opportunities, and “the squad mentality” meant those who “didn’t get to play that much” got behind the starting team.

McDowell said Kaiapoi went into the Fastball 45 finals having played for provincial teams in the Jubilee Cup South Island tournament the week before, whereas Waitakere “have only had two weeks of softball [since Christmas] because of the storms”.

The North Canterbury side made the most of their advantage and now, “having ticked our first goal”, are setting their sides on winning their first Canterbury club title and “having a crack” at the national women’s interclub championships in Lower Hutt.

“We want to show them that this wasn’t a fluke,” he quipped.

The Fastball 45 national men’s title went to Wellington club Porirua City United, who beat Auckland side Ramblers 12-7 in the final.

The Kaiapoi Queens’ champion Fastball 45 squad was: McKenzie Bailey-McDowell, Lindsay Thomas, Layla McDowell, Kaiyah Ratu, Arnora Hesp, Mikayla Werahiko, Katelyn Bayer, Raina Joseph, Nerissa McDowell, Oriana Connell, Manawa Ruki, Toni Elers, Hannah Symon. Coach: Mike McDowell. Manager: Vienna Jermyn.