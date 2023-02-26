TRYathlon's return helps Christchurch kids get 'out of their comfort zone'

Sanitarium NZ general nanager Rob Scoines speaks to Stuff about Sunday's event that encourages kids to "have a go".

Budding athletes and future sportspeople gave it their all when the Weet-Bix TRYathlon returned to Christchurch for the first time since Covid hit.

Thousands of families descended on Jellie Park in Burnside on Sunday morning to take part in the sell-out Sanitarium event, which saw 2100 participants between 6 and 15 years old giving sports a crack.

The TRYathlon caters to all fitness levels, with the focus on participation and giving it a go. Participants swim, bike and run their way around age-appropriate courses.

It’s the first year since 2020 that the popular triathlon series has been held due to Covid restrictions.

Sanitarium general manager Rob Scoines estimated 6000 to 7000 supporters were there to cheer on their brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, and grandchildren at the finish line.

“The kids are crossing the line very happy,” he said.

It was a great way to “bring the community together” while inspiring kids to “have a go”.

“You see them doing that, getting out of their comfort zone – it’s a good challenge for them.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About 2100 participants, swam, biked and ran around Christchurch’s Jellie Park to complete the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon on Sunday.

Among the supporters were some successful Kiwi athletes hanging medals around participants’ necks, including All Blacks George Bower and Sevu Reece and New Zealand triathlete Andrea Hansen.

Celebrating its 31st year, Scoine said the children of past participants were now crossing the finish line.

One mum who was one of the first to take part in the inaugural event 31 years ago was back on Sunday to give a medal to her daughter.

The woman’s father was present when she ran it, and was there again on Sunday – this time for his granddaughter’s first time taking part, Scoine said.

supplied Waimairi Primary School year 6 student Tyson Scott shows off his​ third Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon medal.

“It’s a nice little family story.”

Beginning in 1992 with just 500 entrants, the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is now the biggest triathlon series in the world for children aged under 16, with more than 460,000 taking part over three decades.

Waimairi Primary School year 6 student Tyson Scott said his legs were “really tired” after he completed his third Weet-Bix TRYathlon on Sunday.

Participating with like-minded friends, he said the best part of the day was “everything”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The event began in 1992, but wasn’t able to run in 2021 or 2022 due to Covid-19.

“Everyone should do them because they’re really fun.”

What kept him going back for more was the “running and swimming – and medals”.

Mum Kellie Scott said he did not do weekend sports, instead choosing to do events like the upcoming McDonald’s Youth Duathlon and NZHL XRace.

Twelve TRYathlon events across 11 regions will be held this season.