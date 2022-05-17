Many issues facing health and aged care in region, South Canterbury leaders say

Several South Canterbury community leaders said pay parity between District Health Boards and community health workers needed to be enacted. (File photo).

A “dire” lack of dementia beds, a stretched workforce, training gaps and the need for pay parity are among the issues clamouring to be heard in this year’s budget, leaders from South Canterbury’s health, aged care and advocacy sectors say.

Ahead of Thursday’s Budget announcement, Grey Power Timaru treasurer Janya Lobb said the group would like to see taxpayer funds targeted at essential services showing signs of “alarming gaps”, such as the health, emergency services and education sectors.

Sayings like “a stitch in time saves nine” and “prevention is better than cure” are especially relevant as services become increasingly stretched, Lobb said.

But she warned against “fancy PR and bureaucratic spend”, or money wasted “reinventing the wheel without yielding results”.

READ MORE:

* Anger as rural communities 'left in wilderness' in health reforms

* Aged care on life support ahead of Budget Day

* Aged Care Association calls on government to take it seriously

* The erosion of rural healthcare in the south



She said key issues facing older people in South Canterbury are the “dire lack of dementia beds”, waiting lists, and the cost of follow-up melanoma screenings, doctors visits and medications for chronic health problems.

There is also concern around elderly people being discharged at inappropriate hours due to a lack of beds, as well as the lack of co-ordination among contracted out services, which Lobb said can create gaps in care.

She said given South Canterbury has a higher than average percentage of residents aged 65 or older, funding for care beds is essential.

“Teachers, midwives, health professionals, emergency services of all kinds need to be funded to prevent essential service personnel being lost overseas.”

She wanted to see “wages or conditions or both” sorted.

. Rest home, hospital level and dementia care beds are all in high demand in South Canterbury. (File photo).

NZ Rural General Practice Network chief executive Dr Grant Davidson said the network hoped for a Budget that prioritises “the equitable health of rural communities” and is sustainable for “health professionals living and working in those communities’’.

He said that includes funding for a “targeted interprofessional rural education and training system” to ensure rural doctors, nurses and other health professionals “are trained in rural, by rural for rural”.

He said the major issues facing primary care in the regions centre around workforce and funding.

supplied New Zealand Rural General Practice Network chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says there needs to be an urgent push towards pay parity with DHBs (file photo).

He would also like to see a push towards pay parity with nurses and other health workers in District Health Boards.

“Why would a nurse work in a private general practice or community owned rural hospital when they can receive 20% more in their DHB-owned hospital or primary care practice?”

After hours, emergency care and Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (PRIME) services need to be funded to allow rural practices to “effectively and sustainably provide these services”.

Davidson wanted to see funding for diagnostic services and follow-up consultations, incentives to keep health professionals in rural communities, ways for overseas trained medical graduates to achieve registration if they work rurally, and high-speed connectivity to allow access to telehealth services.

Meanwhile, Timaru Senior Citizens community co-ordinator Chris Thomas hoped to see an increase in aged care support and funding in this year’s Budget.

VALENTINA BELLOMO/Stuff Timaru Senior Citizens community co-ordinator Chris Thomas says the budget needs to reflect the growing need and our aging population. (File photo)

“Across South Canterbury there is already a shortage of facilities – especially dementia, rest home and hospital-care beds,’’ Thomas said.

“Older people are being placed outside the region due to a lack of dementia beds and people might wait up to a year for a rest home bed.”

Thomas said shortages will only get worse as the population ages.

“Stats NZ forecast the number of people aged over 80 living in South Canterbury will jump from 3600 to 5350 in the next 10 years.”

Thomas said there aren’t the services to keep that number of older people safe and secure in their homes, nor will there be “anywhere near” the required rest home or dementia care facilities.

He said increased beds need to be matched with increased staffing levels and subsidies, allowing rest homes to put up pay.

chris tobin/Stuff South Canterbury District Health Board chairman Ron Luxton wanted to see money directed to employing, training and developing staff, as well as to DHB facilities. (File photo).

Thomas said many older people have and continue to isolate, because of Covid-19, and may lack access to digital tools for online banking, ordering or keeping in touch, as well as missing out on social interaction.

He said there needed to be consideration of cost-of-living increases “which are affecting everyone but especially those on fixed incomes”, with older people especially vulnerable.

Hospice South Canterbury general manager Peter O’Neill said government funding leaves them with a shortfall of more than $1 million a year – the national shortfall is more than $87m – so he would love to see more money in this year’s Budget.

But he said given the health reforms are very much in a transition phase, “we are not holding our breath”.

“Hospices nationally continue to lobby government for a new funding model, and in particular more money to allow us to match a recent pay equity offer to public sector nurses.”

Direct funding is not the only issue, as there is also a severe shortage of nurses across the health sector, he said.

He said while there is more training being done, Hospice would also like to see additional incentives to encourage more people into health careers.

South Canterbury District Health Board chair Ron Luxton said he wanted to see a continued focus on employment, training and development of the health workforce, as well as continuing upgrades to SCDHB facilities.