Health warning lifted for algal bloom in Otipua Saltwater Creek

An algal bloom health warning in place for Otipua Saltwater Creek has been lifted.

In a statement on Friday, Te Mana Ora said recent water testing at Otipua Saltwater Creek near the State Highway 1 bridge has shown that the concentrations of potentially toxic blue-green algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) in the river had reduced.

Concentrations were “now below levels that are of concern to public health”.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer for health Dr Matthew Reid said Environment Canterbury's sampling of Otipua Saltwater Creek near SH1 bridge would continue on a weekly basis throughout the summer.

The public would be informed if testing showed that concentrations had increased and there was a risk to public health again, Dr Reid said.