Athletics shines in Lovelock Classic despite rain in Timaru

The 17th Lovelock Classic was held at Aorangi Athletics track on Saturday.

Rain failed to dampen spirits at a well-attended Lovelock Classic at Aorangi Park on Saturday with plenty of talent on show.

Organising committee member Linley Welford said it was the first time the event had coincided with rain in 17 years, but even so there were some top results for the first Athletics New Zealand Grand Prix Permit meeting of the season.

Cameron Avery from Christchurch Avon was a standout athlete, winning the Men’s Lovelock Mile with a time of 4:16.87.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cameron Avery comes in to win the Lovelock Mile.

Avery said he thought his race went “picture perfect”. “I haven’t raced this race in almost 10 years so it was good fun.”

READ MORE:

* Final weekend of Timaru's Caroline Bay Carnival packed with events

* Boom year ahead for athletics after the hardships of 2022

* Scrapbook find about NZ athletics great rekindles 70 year old memories

* 'Very intensive' preparations underway for 17th Lovelock Classic at Timaru's Aorangi Park



Now he would set his sights on the World Cross Country Championships in Australia in February.

“This was one of the last races I race before then, so I get a little tune-up, get the legs turning.”

Rebekah Greene of Hill City University Athletics Club won the Women’s Lovelock Mile with a time of 4:42.46, beating Tillie Hollyer from the Whippets who took second with 4:45.87 and Holly Manning from the Napier Harrier Club who took third with 4:46.87.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Lovelock Mile on a damp track on Saturday.

Rosie Elliott of Christchurch was another standout athlete, coming first in the Women’s Open 100m Dash A Grade with a time of 11.79, and also winning the Women’s Open 400m Dash A Grade with a time of 55.53.

Tiaan Whelpton of Christchurch won the Men’s Open 100m Dash A Grade with a time of 10.14.

Welford said she was pleased to see both Shay Veitch of Ariki and Felix McDonald of Athletics Taieri break the 7-metre mark on long jump, recording 7.23m and 7.09m respectively.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Parker Roddick of Ashburton flies in the long jump.

“There’s so much talent there ... It was quite a day,” Welford said.

“We had 180 juniors in the morning, and 130 seniors in the afternoon, so that stood up there with the best of the numbers we’ve had. And there were some really good performances.”

For the athletes the Lovelock Classic was a handy warm-up in the build-up to nationals in March, and it was also a great opportunity for local officials to work alongside high performance athletes, Welford said. “It really was a win-win all round.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Amelia O’Connell, 8, and McKenna John, 8, in a close finish in the 60m girls race.

But her standout moment was seeing the number of spectators that turned up despite the rain.

“It certainly didn’t dampen anybody’s spirits ... they got up and really got behind the athletes, you could just hear it, it was really encouraging to hear them here in Timaru, at our grounds. It’s a South Canterbury track after all. So to get that reaction from people, some of them for people they don’t even know, they just really appreciated the good performances, as anybody would.”