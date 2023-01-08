Tradie takes home Best Dressed Man sash at Caroline Bay Carnival

Temuka man Nick Pow shows off his waistcoat which he has sewn himself.

A Temuka electrician is thrilled to have won the title of Best Dressed Man at the final concert of the Caroline Bay Carnival.

Nick Pow has added another sash to his collection for his catwalk-stealing ensemble on Saturday, from his custom-made fedora from Hills Hats, to his Wolverine boots.

But the suave outfit was not exactly unusual for the tradie who has made a hobby out of sourcing good quality clothing, often with a distinct vintage theme.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alana Christos of Temuka is very well accessorised. She was named the second Best Dressed Woman.

He and his fiancée Alana Christos, who was second Best Dressed Woman, often wear their carefully sourced and matched outfits out and about, drawing many admirers and compliments.

“We always get asked if we’re going to a party, but we’re not just playing dress-up.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Civil Disobedience struts her stuff on the catwalk.

He credited Christos for getting him interested in fashion.

“It’s been a progressive thing ... I just like to buy quality. You can spend $200 on a pair of mass-produced jeans that last you a year, or you can buy a $300 pair from a proper company made of real denim and they’ll last five or six years.

“I do a bit of sewing too.“

On Saturday much of Pow’s outfit was bought online from Pike Brothers.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kerry Chambers cuts a striking figure in a striped black and white ensemble.

“They specialise in vintage clothing. You pay for it, but you get what you pay for.”

But the waistcoat he made himself. “I made it for an event in September ... It’s a bit harder for guys to find nice high-production vintage gear.”

He hoped more men would put more thought into their style, and also enter more best-dressed competitions. He was one of just three male entrants on Saturday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Best Dressed Woman at the carnival was Lara Davidson.

However Pow said he was also preparing for a bit of ribbing from his coworkers at work on Monday.

“But that’s alright. I’ve got an ongoing competition with Alana to see who can get the most sashes and I’m one up at the moment.”

The catwalk competition was a first for the Caroline Bay Carnival, and entries were higher than the Queen of the Carnival competition it replaced.

The Best Dressed Woman was Lara Davidson, of Dunedin.