Brighter times for Pukaki tourism operator

Kaye and Luke Paardekooper looking forward to better times.

From the ashes of a fire and the challenges of Covid-19, Lake Pukaki tourism operators Kaye and Luke Paardekooper are coming back.

The couple is opening a new villa this month at their Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat which overlooks Lake Pukaki between Aoraki Mt Cook and Twizel.

“With Covid and the fire 2020 was the year from hell for us,” Kaye said.

READ MORE:

* Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat: New Zealand's best hot tub holiday

* DOC staff warn big fire events will increase

* Farmers frustrated by fire risk caused by wilding pines and DOC 'mismanagement'

* Wilding pine fight gets major government cash injection



As the international tourism market which provided 99 percent of their business dried up due to Covid lockdowns, the Paardekoopers were caught up in a devastating fire which swept towards their property late in the morning of August 31, 2020.

“The fire was 10km long and north of us; it took four and a half hours to get to our property, so we had plenty of time to go through our evacuation plan.”

Fanned by hot nor-west winds and fuelled by extensive areas of wilding pines the fire raged along both sides of SH80, the road leading up to Aoraki Mt Cook village.

The fire continued for over two days with more than 150 firefighters, 18 helicopters and two aircraft deployed.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Luke and Kaye Paardekooper, of Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, photographed at their property shortly after the August 2020 fire. (File photo)

By the time it was extinguished the fire had destroyed 3500ha.

“The fire came through the front and back part of our property; the middle and all the main buildings were OK. We lost five outbuildings.”

Before evacuating the Paardekoopers, two guests and three staff members, watched as flames engulfed trees surrounding the 66-hectare retreat.

The Paardekoopers had been cutting down wilding pines since taking over the property in 2011, which helped as did having green areas around the buildings. One blessing of the fire was that it destroyed many of the remaining wilding pines.

“Since the fire we’ve been putting in restoration with natives.”

The Paardekoopers were away from the retreat for three nights and the area remained an active fire zone for a month.

Just over a month after the fire, the Mackenzie Country experienced another devastating blaze on October 4 at Lake Ohau, south-west of Pukaki, when 5000ha and 48 buildings, mainly at Lake Ohau village, were destroyed.

Supplied A view from the new villa out on Lake Pukaki.

The Paardekoopers’ new luxury two-bedroom villa, named Villa Puaka, has been designed in a European farmhouse style with thick 600mm walls, high wood ceilings, Italian sandstone floors, leadlight windows and double glazing.

Sourcing materials and getting the work completed were not easy.

“Luke is good at that and managed to get product, but prices had gone up between 30 and 40%.”

Paardekooper said with the loss of international tourists because of Covid-19 they successfully targetted domestic visitors.

“We love having Kiwis and the internationals are coming back now. We’ve had a lot from Singapore, Australia and the United States. We’ve been busy this summer and the whole Mackenzie has been experiencing it.”

The Paardekoopers are fully staffed with 11 and have managed to employ three chefs, although it had not been easy recruiting them and dealing with immigration requirements had been challenging.

“We’re now fully booked until April. It hasn’t been like that for the last couple of years.”

The villa will be formally opened at a ceremony with 40 invited guests attending which will include Mackenzie district mayor Anne Munro and Mackenzie District Council chief executive Angela Oosthuiizen, as well as people from the tourism industry.

“It will be a chance to celebrate,” Paardekooper said.

The villa will take its first guests on January 22.