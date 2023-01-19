Man dies after being struck by car while on mobility scooter
A man struck by a car while he was on a mobility scooter in Waimate has died.
Don McCabe, 85, of Waimate, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at the junction of Harris and Manse streets while on a mobility scooter on Monday.
Police were called to the scene at 6.15pm.
A police spokesperson said McCabe was taken to Timaru Hospital, but sadly died the next day.
Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.