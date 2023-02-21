Twizel club rowers work hard for glory

Winning smiles: Kiara Thyne, left, and Sadie Mason, both aged 14, of the Twizel Rowing Club, winners of the women’s novice double sculls at the New Zealand rowing championships on Lake Ruataniwha.

Cleaning out high country shearing sheds was just one fundraising task the tiny Twizel Rowing Club undertook to raise money to ensure they can compete on an equal level with their rivals, and it has paid off.

At the recent New Zealand Rowing Championships on their home course, Lake Ruataniwha, the club won a fistful of medals.

Usually Twizel rowers, although determined, have rarely made much of an impact at the championships.

Typically, the big guns, heavily resourced clubs packed with Olympic and world champions arrive in Twizel to row under the high peaks of the Southern Alps and steal the show.

READ MORE:

* NZ rowing champs blessed with great weather

* Modified Maadi Cup starts to take shape as competitors slashed

* Timaru rowers pleased with medal count at national champs



Yet it was a different story this time.

The Twizel community beamed with delight that some of their young rowers were making the podium.

“It was great for the whole community; a lot came down to support us,” club president Vanessa McIver said.

McIver started the Twizel Rowing Club in 1994 when the total membership could be counted on the fingers of one hand – three to be precise.

That number is now up to 30.

Sharron Bennett/Stuff The Twizel Rowing Club finished second in the men’s novice cox quad at the national rowing championships. From left, Orlando Narruhn, Corbin Lloyd, Jack McLellan, Ralph Henderson and cox Stevie Fincham-Putter.

“It has been up and down. Some years we were down to eight or so. We didn’t have the gear. We had successes although until this year it had been 10 years since we had success with medals.”

McIver attributed the rise to an influx of people coming to live in Twizel, the input from coach Kelvin Maker and being able to buy up-to-date boats and gear.

“Kelvin has had years being a coach, and he’s done the hard yards with the rowers.

“We’ve always been grafters. In the last four years we’ve been hand shovelling out poo from shearing sheds on high country stations into 20kg sacks and selling them to anyone who wants them.

“And we’ve done sausage sizzles to fundraise for new gear.

“Before now we haven’t been able to afford new gear, it was second hand and thirty years old.”

Not any more. The club splashed out on a new quad boat, a double and three single boats.

“It has made us just as competitive as wealthier clubs, now we can get to the medal podium.”

At the national championships Kiara Thyne and Sadie Mason, both aged 14, won the women’s novice double sculls, leaving in their wake medical students Hannah Matehaere and Manaia Butler of Otago University, the Clifton club of Whanganui and others from Waikato, Canterbury and Wellington.

Going up in the higher intermediate grade they placed second then joined by Poppy Staniford, Lucia Yates and Hazel Henderson finished a creditable fourth in the novice coxed squad.

Supplied/Stuff Vanessa McIver says all the hard fundraising work has been worthwhile.

Jack McLellan, Orlando Narruhn, Corbin Lloyd, Ralph Henderson with cox Stevie Fincham-Putter finished second in the men’s novice cox quad.

Finally, in the men’s novice double Kobe Narruhn and Henderson placed third behind the Aramoho club of Whanganui and the West End club of Auckland.

Coach Kelvin Maker, the custodian of the South Island rowing course at Lake Ruataniwha, and helped by assistant coach Sara Henderson, said the rowers were “wonderful to coach.

“It’s just been tremendous. They’re a very good bunch and gelled really well together.”

McIver, also New Zealand’s only female internationally qualified umpire who is off to the world under 19 championships at Paris later this year on the course for next year’s Olympic Games, said the future looked bright for the club.

More success looked possible at next month’s South Island secondary championships.

However, the cost of entry is not cheap.

“It’s $1000 entry fees for each regatta, so we try to keep subs low; we know costs have gone up. We want it to be affordable for all ages to row.

“With this success we could get a lot more helpers and sponsorships.”