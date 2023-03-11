Watch out Team New Zealand, bathtub on foils a highlight at Nelson boat show

South Canterbury has left its mark in an interesting way at the Nelson Classic Boat show after a man showed classic Kiwi ingenuity by turning a bathtub into a boat.

Gary Thomlinson of Geraldine won the innovation award for converting a 2m bathtub into a boat inspired by New Zealand’s America's Cup Team, which went on to take second place in the Seagull outbound race on Lake Rotoiti.

“I have always been a keen boatie and followed Team New Zealand,” Thomlinson said.

“I attended the Nelson Classic Boat Show one year as a spectator and there was a lot of banter between different boat [owners], and it didn’t seem like there was that many rules, so I thought I would give it a go.”

He participated with a dinghy for a few years then thought he would “step it up” and be a bit more “quirky”.

“That is how I decided on a bathtub put on foils,” he said.

After a friend was renovating their bathroom the bath was going to be dumped, so he was able to save the tub, which was in good condition.

Thomlinson’s time building model boats when he was young, his fascination with Team New Zealand and flying planes played a key role in his build.

Everything was calculated before he started building to ensure the boat would go up on foils with him in it.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's land speed yacht ‘Horonuku’ uses hydro foils attached to the hull to reduce drag and increase speed, which Thomlinson takes inspiration from.

“Doing all the calculations and figuring out how to make it a possibility intrigued me, and the more complicated it got the more fascinated I got.”

After about a year, the bath boat was ready.

“I tested it out at Lake Opuha out Fairlie way and I got a few looks when I put it on the water, and when I got to half throttle everything seemed to be going good, so I put it in full throttle and the bath lifted onto the foils and the bathtub was out of the water.

“Some people on the shore were blown away, my wife let out a cheer.”

The big weekend of the Nelson Classic Boat Show saw the bathtub conversion being a hit because of its design.

“I thought I would get a few questions, but I constantly had people asking me about it because all the boats go on show in the morning, the interest was phenomenal.”

Thomlinson said the joy it bought to the day was amazing.

A friend had given him a shower cap to wear on the water and a rubber duck was attached to the front of the boat to complete the theme.

Joseph Harrison/ Supplied The James Bond boat driven by actor Roger Moore in the film ‘Moonraker’ won the Jens Hansen Cup for Best Vessel Overall.

“The duck on the front came off as we launched it into the water, but I still have it.

“It reminded me of the emblem the Rolls-Royce’s have on the front

“I have now been invited to take it to Havelock for another event, but It's not about the racing, it is all about the banter and having fun.”

He said his youngest daughter may race the bathtub boat at next year's event, but the boat would need to be modified.

When asked about what he might create for the next event, he said he wanted to leave people in suspense.

“I will take a page out of Team New Zealand’s book and people will have to wait and see.”