'You were in the thick of it', judge tells Timaru man caught with objectionable child exploitation images

Chris Dunn, who was jailed in the Timaru District Court on Thursday for possessing thousands of objectionable images and videos, receives a service award from Motorsport NZ in 2017.

A district court judge has jailed a 51-year-old Timaru man after telling him that "people like you" are the reason children are sexually exploited.

Christopher Ronald Dunn, who had been honoured by Motorsport New Zealand five years ago for his service to the sport, was caught with thousands of objectionable images and videos that sexually exploit children, when police seized computers and phones in 2021.

Dunn, well known in South Canterbury motorsport circles, had pleaded guilty to representative charges of possessing objectionable publications and with knowledge and intent to access a computer system for dishonest purposes in December 2022.

Judge Savage told Dunn in the Timaru District Court on Thursday that he had attempted to minimise the offending, carried out over a seven-year period, by saying it was digital and "you did this to keep your distance".

"These were not, as in some cases, computer generated. They were actual children and wherever they were many have been subjected to all manner of offending which would have quite an impact on the rest of their lives.

"The reason they are subject to this is because people like you all around the world have an interest in it.

"It is trite of you to say you were keeping your distance. You were in the thick of it.

"If there was no end users of this filth then there would be no one to create it in the first place.

"For seven years you let this rampant interest in the abuse of young children run wild. You are going to be held accountable today."

An investigation into Dunn's activities began in November 2020 when the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a referral relating to a Facebook user conducting indecent communications with a person.

The summary of facts says one of the seized phones and the desktop computer contained more than 4200 potentially objectionable images and 114 potentially objectionable videos.

The phone had 15 thumbnail images in a folder created between March and April 2018. A dozen were assessed at level one (lowest) of the five levels used to assess “activity or seriousness when considering objectionable publication”. Two images were level two and one was level three.

The desktop computer search uncovered more than 1500 images depicting sexualised child modelling and child nudists. Twenty images were selected and 19 were classed level one, another was level two.

On the defendant’s laptop, 114 videos and 2750 images were discovered and several saved folders were located, one named “Chris”, which contained three sub folders – desktop, downloads and videos.

“The videos and images are of female children and adolescents ...

“Of the videos and images of young children, the descriptions identify three toddlers, one two-year-old and eight other images where a potential age is described placing the child as between five and eight years old.”

During the analysis of the downloads' folder, 90 objectionable videos and more than 250 child exploitation images deemed to be classified as objectionable were located.

In the videos folder, “four child exploitation videos deemed to be classified as objectionable were located”.

In the desktop folder, a subfolder, “folder A”, was located along with a further 12 subfolders, which contained 20 child exploitation videos and more than 2500 child exploitation images, deemed to be classified as objectionable which had been saved on the laptop between February 2017 and June 2021.

The summary says, of the videos analysed, 26 were found to reach level one, 58 reached level two, two reached level 3, 16 reached level four and two reached level five.

Of the 2700 images, 20 were selected and classified with three reaching level one, one at level two, three at level three, nine reaching level four and four reaching level five.

The second charge related to sexually-charged internet chats in which Dunn has pretended to be either 14, 15 or 16-year-old boys from either New Zealand or Australia.

All were in 2021 with chats purported to involve girls aged 13 to 18 years in the US, Philippines, UK and South Africa.

Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae said Dunn's offending occurred over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2021 when the search warrants were executed.

"That elevates the offending," McRae said.

McRae said Dunn had not initially taken any meaningful steps to assist himself in rehabilitation, beginning only the day after his original sentencing date was adjourned in March.

"It is good he has taken steps now ... it is good he has written a letter that offers some insight ... previously he had showed very little to no insight to his offending."

The Crown's starting point had been 4½ to 5 years while Dunn's lawyer, Thomas Nation, submitted 3½ years, talking of his previous good character and no previous convictions while highlighting the early guilty pleas.

Judge Savage said Dunn had “accummulated a library of objectionable images created over a period of time”.

"That is evidence of an entrenched course of conduct.”

Judge Savage's starting point was 4½ years jail, adding there was nothing to warrant any uplifts, however, there were factors present for discounts – 25% for early guilty pleas, 5% previously demonstrated good behaviour and 7.5% for "some expressions of remorse". That reduced the 54 months to two years nine months in jail.

Registration as a child sex offender was confirmed along with forfeiture and destruction of all the associated devices and further destruction of the images and videos.