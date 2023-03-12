"Absolutely phenomenal" Relay for Life full of emotion

Emotions were high as the first Relay for Life since 2020 got under way at Caroline Bay.

South Canterbury Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at Caroline Bay on Saturday produced all the emotion of past years and raised at least $79,000 for the society.

The first in-person event since 2020 featured 21 teams walking around the track from 10am to 10pm. Last year's event was held online.

South Canterbury Cancer Society centre manager Leola Wilson said it was a “phenomenal” effort.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Cancer Society volunteers. Pictured from left at rear Tanya Milne, Karen McClintock, Trevor Walker, Cassidy Willetts, Theresa Hart and Leola Wilson, at front Kerrin Wilson, Lana Hart, Tracey Barrett and Karen Grubb.

“There was lots going on yesterday and actually people’s purses are a bit tighter,” Wilson said.

“I couldn’t be happier, to be honest. People have just been so incredibly generous.”

While not the same turnout as previous years, they had a full track all day.

The day started with an opening ceremony and then a survivors’ lap before teams began racing.

“There were so many survivors and carers that did the first lap, that was really lovely to see,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they couldn’t have asked for a nicer day.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The candle lighting ceremony was a highlight for South Canterbury Cancer Society centre manager Leola Wilson who said the ceremony brought home what Relay for Life is about.

Relay for Life was a special event, and Wilson said one of her favourite moments was the candle lighting ceremony.

Wilson explained it was a chance for people to reflect on those they have lost to cancer.

“It was pretty special this year because we had one of our own Cancer Society volunteers talk about his journey with caring for his wife,” Wilson said.

“You go to Relay for Life for a particular reason.”

The South Canterbury Cancer Society committee lead the lap of silence that followed the candle lighting ceremony.

For Wilson this was a touching moment.

“You could hear people sobbing behind us, that was really touching. And it was just, I guess a safe place for people to grieve with their emotions and remember their loved ones.”

Relay for Life is all about celebrating cancer survivors in the community, from diagnosis to treatment and remission.