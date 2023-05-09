Three killed in campervan crash near Geraldine named

The trio killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames are believed to be from overseas.

Police have released the names of three young Singaporian nationals killed in a fiery campervan crash near Geraldine, in South Canterbury, in April.

They were Sherwin Chong Shi Yun, 21, Xinyue Yang, 21, and Jia Jun VincentLim, 24, all from Singapore, police confirmed.

Police extend their sympathies to their families and friends. Their deaths have been referred to the coroner and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said in their release.

The three were killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames just after 1am on April 17 near the intersection of State Highway 79 and Te Moana Rd/Earl Rd, near Geraldine.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Floral tributes left at the site of the Geraldine campervan crash.

Stuff understands the rented campervan was travelling north along SH79 when it crashed into a barrier on the left-hand side of the road on the approach to Speechleys Bridge.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash. Members of the police disaster victim identification team had attended the scene.

The triple fatality, and another campervan crash which left two people seriously injured later the same day on Mount Cook Rd/SH80, prompted an appeal by road safety advocates to the community to help identifying dangerous roads.

Both crashes are being investigated by the serious crash unit.