Mid-South Canterbury firefighters prepare for 19th Sky Tower Challenge

Karen Fletcher, Rob Usmar and Jeff Grimmer of the St Andrews Volunteer Fire Brigade will be participating in the Sky Tower challenge later this month.

Mid-South Canterbury firefighters are preparing to race up Auckland Sky Tower’s 51 flights of stairs to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, now in its 19th consecutive year, will see hundreds of firefighters from around New Zealand climb up a total of 1103 steps wearing up to 25 kg of gear on May 20.

Six firefighters from the Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade, with ages ranging from 17 to 58, will be participating this year.

This will be the eighth time Graeme Dwyer has taken part.

“It's a part of being a firefighter and helping people by raising funds for the charity, and it also motivates me to encourage others to join in,” Dwyer said.

“It's also a challenge for us as firefighters, and it helps in building comradeship with the members of our brigade and helps with training and building knowledge.”

The Geraldine firefighters practise as a team on an external staircase at Fonterra in Clandeboye and at the Timaru Piazza steps. They started their training in January.

Graeme Mould, the Geraldine brigade’s chief fire officer, said they held a car boot sale in April opposite to the fire station and had raised more than $1000 for the challenge, lifting the brigade’s total donations to date to more than $9471.

St Andrews Volunteer Fire Brigade senior firefighter Karen Fletcher said she would be joining chief fire officer Rob Usmar and firefighter Jeff Grimmer for the challenge.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jeff Grimmer, Karen Fletcher and Rob Usmar walking up the Piazza steps in Timaru on Sunday to prepare for the Sky Tower Challenge.

“This is the third consecutive time we’re going up to Auckland for the challenge,” Fletcher said.

She said her daughter Ashley, also a volunteer firefighter, was the first one from the brigade to participate, in 2020.

“And after she did it, she talked us into participating as well and in 2021, nine of us from the brigade took part in the challenge.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Members of the St Andrews Fire Brigade train at Timaru’s Piazza stairs for the Sky Tower challenge in 2021.

However, that wasn't the only reason the three decided to participate.

“It's for such a good cause and when you’re there andclimbing up those stairs you get a buzz and a lot of enthusiasm to support leukaemia and blood cancer.

“There are also patients and their family there who are appreciative and supportive of what we are doing. There’s also that comradeship between firefighters some of whom we have met in previous years.”

The trio also at the Piazza in Timaru, and on their own.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Karen Fletcher of the St Andrews Fire Brigade said this year was the third consecutive year they were going up to Auckland for the challenge.

Fletcher said the brigade will be collecting donations for the charity at the New World, Timaru, on Thursday and Friday.

Four firefighters from Fairlie Volunteer Fire Brigade and three from Twizel Volunteer Fire Brigade have also signed up.

Fairlie firefighter Alan Gash, 57, said for three of them it was their second time participating, and it would be the first time for the other firefighter who is in her early 20s.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A firefighter crossing the finish line at the Sky Tower Challenge in 2020.

Gash said the physical challenge and raising money for a good cause had been the motivation for the brigade to participate, and they started training after the challenge last year.

The brigade has raised $2688 so far for the charity, and they also have donations buckets around Fairlie to raise more.

He added that the team were looking forward to the camaraderie at the event and meeting firefighters from around New Zealand and sharing stories.

Supplied The Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, now in its 19th consecutive year, will see hundreds of firefighters from around New Zealand climb up a total of 1103 individual steps, wearing up to 25 kg of gear.

Twizel firefighter Neil Smith said two of them have participated twice, and it would be the first time for a 19-year-old firefighter.

Smith said the challenge helped bring the community together, raise money for the charity and brought the fire brigade members together.

“It's just an amazing weekend. Having done the challenge twice already, I plan to continue doing it every year.”

The Twizel brigade have organised a quiz night to raise funds for the charity on Thursday at Ministry of Works Bar & Eatery in Twizel at 6pm.

Neil Smith/Stuff Twizel firefighter Neil Smith, pictured, said the brigade has organised a quiz night to raise funds for the charity.

Timaru, Temuka, Glenavy, Waimate, Lake Tekapo and Rangitata fire brigades have confirmed no-one from their stations would be participating.