Want to write a romance novel? Writers to share their secrets

Renee Rowland of Timaru Booksellers prepares for a romance writing workshop in-store on May 4.

Two siblings who have written four New Zealand novels, with another on the way, are set to share their romance writing secrets as they say everyone has a novel in them.

Sisters Nikki Perry and Kirsty Roby will release Pinot & Puha on Monday and will host a How To Write a Romance Novel workshop at Timaru Booksellers three days later.

The pair, who began writing in the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, said while they had never thought of themselves as romance writers, the genre covered a huge range of storylines.

“Romance is everywhere,’’ Roby said.

“Anything can be romance, as long as there’s a happy ending.’’

She also described their books as romantic comedy, and the idea to write a novel had come from a desire to have women closer to their own ages feature in literature.

“We sort of felt there were a lot of stories with romance, but they were all mostly with women in their 20s,’’ Perry said.

During the lockdown Perry became obsessed with English musician Harry Styles, and How To Marry Harry became the sisters’ first book together.

The pair, who lived in different cities, Perry in Tauranga, and Roby in Auckland, wrote in a document together, seeing what the other had written, with the plan for the story done beforehand.

Supplied Kirsty Roby, left, and Nikki Perry will visit Timaru on May 4 to take a romance novel writing workshop, and talk about their latest book.

“We spend more time plotting than we do writing the book,’’ Roby said.

It had worked well. Together they had written four books, three of those self-published, and were working on a plot for a fifth.

“It is a lot of fun,’’ Perry said.

Having done a lot of writing courses themselves, the pair were looking forward to sharing their ideas with others.

“I think everybody thinks they have a book in them,’’ Roby said.

“It’s a great process, putting something on paper and giving it a go.’’

People would be surprised about what they might get out of giving it a go, they said. Perry remembered staying with an aunt who once told her that her uncle had written a romance.

She could not quite imagine what the 70-year-old would have written but said people were only “limited by their imagination’’.

The course would begin with writing exercises, and expanding on more than just one idea for the story.

Roby said the course would be a lot of fun, those taking part would be encouraged, and nothing would be too serious.

The sisters also thanked Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland who they described as an “advocate for self-published authors’’.

John Bisset/Stuff Timaru Booksellers’ Renee Rowland says there should be no shame or judgment about what people choose to read.

Rowland said when she was talking to the novelists about how they could use their visit to Timaru as more than the standard “meet the author’’ event, she suggested the idea of a romance writing workshop.

“Because their books inspired me to encourage others to put pen to paper,’’ Rowland said.

“Not because it's an easy task, but because they write such funny, cheerful romances, and they're the perfect pair to help inspire others to put pen to paper and give it a go.’’

Rowland said love was always a popular subject to sell books with TikTok catalysing the resurgence in popularity for the romance genre.

“I think sometimes the romance genre can be seen as frivolous, or not literary or not serious enough, but that's an old prejudice that is hard to change, probably because of the Mills and Boon era or maybe even because of 50 Shades of Grey.’'

However, she thought there should be no shame or judgement about what people choose to read.

“As much as we encourage our customers to explore new books we also encourage them read what they love.

“Life's too short to resent what you choose to read.’’

The workshop will be held on May 4, at 3.30pm, cost $10, and booking is essential. The authors will talk about their latest book at the bookshop at 6pm.