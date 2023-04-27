Luxon adds weight to calls for Government to better support South Canterbury

National Party leader Christopher Luxon visited Timaru on Thursday, meeting with community members, business leaders and the mayor – and throwing his support behind calls for greater investment in the district and wider region.

Along with National Party candidate for Rangitata James Meager, Luxon spent time in Timaru’s CBD talking with business owners and members of the public, before speaking at a sold out business luncheon hosted by the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

During his walkabout in Timaru’s Stafford St, Luxon caught up with mayor Nigel Bowen, the pair discussing the district’s stand against the Government’s controversial Three Waters Reforms.

Luxon asked Bowen how the council was going with that and if it was getting any better, to which Bowen replied it's going to come down to October this year.

Luxon’s visit comes a day after Bowen and the head of business development agency Venture Timaru called on the Government to better support Timaru financially following the release of a report by regional economist Benje Patterson which highlighted the district and region’s contributions to the national economy.

The key findings of the report show food and fibre exports from the region totalled $3.9 billion in 2022, accounting for 7.3% of New Zealand’s food and fibre exports that year. Of the $3.9b in exports from South Canterbury, the Timaru District was estimated to be responsible for a 78% share or just over $3b.

On Wednesday, Bowen said despite the district’s outsized contribution, support from Government didn’t necessarily follow.

Asked about the report, Luxon said Timaru was a “fantastic” district and South Canterbury had “huge potential”.

“It's a fantastic region of New Zealand, it's got so much potential, and it needs some investment, and it's good to get here and get a sense of what the issues are,” he said.

“These visits are important. You’ve got to get out of the bubble of Wellington, get beyond the beltway and go and meet people who know what’s going on, and we need to back them and help them.”

While he did not have any answers yet, Luxon said the party’s local government spokesperson was thinking about how to best partner with regional authorities to ensure investment in infrastructure which would support economic growth.

“We need to get this country moving forward.

“We want to make sure New Zealand is externally focused on the big opportunities we have all around the world in Asia, in the Americas and even in Australia to sell great kiwi products and services - much of it from this region.”

When questioned how National would tackle concerns about South Canterbury’s roading network and its fragility, Luxon said the party believed in a good roading network.

“What we've seen with this Government is underinvestment in repairs and maintenance.

“We now have 54,000 potholes across our national highway network.

“Why don't we have some vision and some ambition to build really awesome roads that keep people safe?”

When asked about the shortage of workers across the region, Luxon said they faced two challenges.

The first being the need to get New Zealanders who can work, into work, and the second being attracting labour from offshore.

“Every sector in every region is short of workers, and we need to be really competitive internationally for that talent around the world.

“There is a global war for talent, and we haven't been competitive enough with our immigration settings.”

Asked about how he would resolve the shortage of housing stock and rentals across South Canterbury, Luxon said the answer was to unlock land so more houses can be built.

“We want to make sure that we get the balance right in the rental market by unwinding the removal of interest deductibility and the bright-line test.

“We need to make sure we partner with community housing providers for social housing and state housing because there are some great organisations that actually can build houses and not just rely 100% on state to do that job.”

Meager said New Zealand would need an “export-led recovery” to get out of the impending recession in one piece, and Patterson’s report confirmed South Canterbury had a key role to play.

“South Canterbury is well poised to be at the head of that recovery, if we have a supportive government focused on our region’s economic growth and opportunities.”

He said the region needs a “Government which supports, rather than strangles, our primary industries”.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said although time was short, those who met Luxon during his visit “felt heard and appreciated”.

“Fundamentally we are deeply concerned about the centralisation model that is currently being driven, as it has the potential to strip South Canterbury of its assets,” Smith said.

Some of the key issues Luxon addressed during the lunch included the cost-of-living crisis, the importance of not passing costs on to small businesses and the need to address workforce shortages through immigration settings, she said.

“Today provided a unique opportunity to hear directly about National’s plans and in turn to raise issues of importance for our community.”

Rangitata MP Jo Luxton has been approached for comment on the Patterson report.