Mackenzie District Council parks Fairlie subdivision's new street name decision

The naming of a road in a new Fairlie subdivision has been put on hold after a Mackenzie District councillor said the suggested name did not work.

"I have a couple of suggestions that I would like to take forward," Cr Phillipa Guerin said at Tuesday's council meeting in Fairlie as a report from acting engineering manager John Mackie was tabled.

The report said that the developers had proposed Mount View Pl for the Hamilton/Gall St subdivision and that it had been approved by Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua.

"The developer believes the proposed name works well, as it reflects the general opening up of the mountain views experience in the vicinity of Fairlie, especially if you are travelling west from Albury," Mackie's report said.

Cr Guerin said she had done "a little bit of research of the area".

"Mount View Place doesn't really, in my opinion, really represent the mountain view. I would, in my opinion, prefer Mountainview Place," Cr Guerin said.

"But more to the point there has been a lady who received a Papal honour recently. Her name is Pauline Gallagher and the Gallagher family have been in the area for over 100 years."

Pauline Gallagher received the Benemerenti Medal in recognition of over 60 years of exceptional service to the Catholic Church with the Mackenzie Parish. The St Patrick's and All Saints Parish was a neighbour of the new subdivision.

Cr Guerin said Gallagher was also the name of the area's last county clerk. "Perhaps it could be called Gallagher Place.”

"I suggest Gallagher Place in recognition of the Gallagher name, in particular Fairlie, but also the late Pauline Gallagher who devoted her time to the church."

Mayor Anne Munro said Cr Guerin's proposal needed more thought and said the issue needed to be carried over to a later date which was the decision.

Munro explained to Cr Guerin that her suggestion also needed to go back to the developer and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua.