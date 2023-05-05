Timaru lighting designer to feature his creations at 45th Plunket Art Show for the first time

Timaru designer and manufacturer Gus Leen talks about what inspires his work and his new showroom.

An annual art show fundraiser described as “something you won’t see anywhere else” will feature the creations of a Timaru lighting and furniture manufacturer and designer for the first time.

Owner of Form 53 designer lighting and furniture studio, Gus Leen, said it was his first time exhibiting at the RSM Law Plunket Art Show and said it was a “pleasure” to be asked to support the worthy local cause.

“It's nice to support a good cause and give back to the community and also gives me a chance to meet other artists and local designers,” the 24-year-old said.

The art show’s fundraising committee chair Di Hay said the show, now in its 45th year, was “an institution” on the arts calendar for South Canterbury.

“The best thing about the RSM Law Plunket Art Show is we bring in art from right around the country and the result is an exhibition which is something you won’t see anywhere else,” Hay said.

“That makes it a huge attraction for keen art buyers and viewers.

“It’s a mix of paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics and glass works.You can buy something for around $50 or spend up to $6000 or $7000.”

Artists are paid for their work and the commission taken goes to the Timaru branch of Plunket.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gus Leen, 24, pictured in his new showroom in Timaru CBD on Thursday.

“Without this fundraising for Plunket, our local branch would not be able to offer the range of services to our community that they currently do.

“The community are hugely supportive of the show and that’s why we’ve been able to run successfully for 45 years.”

Aigantighe Art Gallery will host the show, and Hay said that means it will be professionally curated to a “very high level”.

“It gives us a lot of credibility with artists when approaching them to take part in the show, that they know it will be exhibited in our nationally renowned regional gallery.

“It’s not just a fundraiser in a church hall – it’s a very professional event.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Unpacking for the Plunket Art Show in 2022 are Diana Young and Annie Lambourne.

Artists exhibiting this year include Wānaka portrait artist Sierra Roberts, Philip Beadle landscapes, Svetlana Orinko water colours, prints from Nic Tucker, ceramics from Sue Dasler and Juliana Trolove and glass from Rebecca Heap.

Being invited to exhibit at the show wasn't the only good news Leen was celebrating this month, as he opened his first showroom in Timaru CBD on Thursday.

“The showroom is a temporary measure until we are ready to open up a fully equipped design studio with a showroom to the public in the future,” Leen said.

“Not many people know we are here because I’ve been focused nationally, and now I thought it was time to have more exposure in our local market.”

Leen said he’s had a knack for lighting and furniture design since he was in high school and the showroom on Church St was the culmination of the hard work he’s put in since starting the business in 2020.

He finished high school in 2016 and in the same year was working for local firm Paterson Joinery Ltd in Washdyke.

“Paterson Joinery like to make things very accurately and crafting high quality products which is something I liked.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gus Leen said it was a “pleasure” to be asked to exhibit at the Plunket Art Show.

“I designed three sculptural floor lights during that time and entered it in the King’s College Art Show in Auckland and sold it and that’s where it began, and I have gone back to the same show since.”

Leen said following that and a four-year industrial design course at Massey University in Wellington, he started supplying his creations to stockists, interior designers and architects around the nation.

“After university I opened a wee design studio in Timaru and I also work out of a workshop on our family farm.”

Leen says the inspiration for the design of his products mainly comes from nature, and he wanted to find a way to “bring nature indoors”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gus Leen will be exhibiting his large Conic floor lamp, a Luna floor lamp and a Luna table lamp at the Plunket Art Show.

“I spent a lot of time in Wānaka and Central Otago growing up and being outside in nature most of the time gave me lots of different ideas.

“I also draw inspiration from the architecture of some commercial and residential buildings and I try to mix that and the ideas I get from nature together to create the designs for my products.”

All his creations are handcrafted with some help from computers and machines. He has got inquiries for his products Australia, Brunei and Malaysia.

His favourite creation is one of his first creations, a Black Edge Bamboo Conic floor lamp, which is also one of Form 53’s popular products.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gus Leen’s favourite creation is the Black Edge Bamboo Conic floor lamp (second from left) which is also one of Form 53’s popular products.

He said his business received a lot of support through the pandemic from stockists, business owners, customers, friends and family, and people he’s met through networking.

Leen said there are “big plans” for the company's future including expanding into the commercial market.

The art show will run from May 13–28 and the opening night will be on Friday, May 12. Tickets for the opening night are $50 per person and can be purchased from RSM Law on Strathallan St.