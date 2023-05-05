Staff and housing shortages create challenging times for tourism as visitors return

Tourists on the foreshore of Lake Tekapo in front of the The Church of the Good Shepherd on April 30, 2023.

Housing shortages are snowballing low staffing issues for a tourism industry that is beginning to struggle as overseas visitors return following the pandemic, according to a report covering the Aoraki/Mt Cook and Tekapo areas.

Lydia Stoddart, of the Mackenzie District Council's Destination Marketing group, said overall the industry was saying demand is not the problem.

“... it is being able to operationalise that demand ... it’s staffing which is heightened by the housing shortages,” Stoddard told the council meeting in Fairlie on Tuesday.

“So that is absolutely the number one issue for the sector and every conversation with every operator I have is around that issue.

“I can't stress that enough. That is absolutely fundamental to the unlocking of the tourism content in our region.”

Stoddart said it was really tricky balancing the issues at the moment.

“I’m hearing every day of fatigue. Not necessarily the owner/operators but the business managers who are really very tired because they are dealing with such big challenges to operationalise that demand.

“My biggest concern for the industry is that we are going to lose those top people, and they are going say it is too much for them for a long term.”

Councillor Rit Fisher asked why employers, or the industry, were not investing in staff housing.

Murray Dickson, the council’s general manager of strategic financial management and commercial services, said there were some operators “not just in the Mackenzie, who were choosing to rent and or buy, but largely rent facilities for their staff as an interim measure”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tourists and their buses parked at Tekapo on April 20, 2023.

“I personally think that going forward that, because there is no one goose to lay the golden egg, it can’t be council, not central Government, and operators do have a role, and maybe they do have to reconsider how they are running their businesses,” Dickson said.

“To be fair to the businesses we’ve talked to in the Mackenzie, they are kind of stepping up to the plate in terms of providing accommodation in some way because it is not just a matter of giving money to an employee when he still can't find the accommodation.”

Dickson said because the private sector development of properties was not working, “one of the major factors in the Mackenzie is the short-term Air BnB, Booking.com type accommodation where the returns are much higher”.

“So there is a clear reluctance to provide accommodation at less than the maximum return that is possible. So there is a whole lot of challenges.”

Stoddart also added that some other pre-Covid challenges “such as road safety, freedom camping and congestion around Aoraki/Mt Cook are starting to reappear again”.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tourism Minister Peeni Henare launches a plan to transform the tourism industry workforce. Video first published March 1, 2023.

“But no surprises about what is happening in our region seems to be happening in other regions as well.

“It is a really challenging time for tourism, and I think we’ve just got to stay focussed on the type of visitor that we want to see in the region and keeping it quite diverse in that, and that might mean to be really targeted about who we want and making sure that we use our key channels right through New Zealand to understand that.”

Stoddart said a looming key activity is the Trenz (Tourism Rendezvous New Zealand) conference in Christchurch on May 9-11.

“It brings about 250 offshore buyers to one place, and we sell NZ to the world.”

Stoddart said these people were contractors behind the scenes “so really influential people, and we are pleased to let you know that we are bringing 75 of those into the region pre and post the Trenz conference because it is in Christchurch”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Parking places were in demand as tourist’s packed into Tekapo on April 30, 2023.

“Trenz only comes to Christchurch ... every six to 10 years, so it is really important that we use that as the chance to get these influential buyers into our region, showcasing our region.

“It is a really critical time, and a great time for 2023 to be able to host them as obviously it is the first year we’ve been able to re-engage with those offshore buyers.”

Stoddart said 15 buyers would be in the region from Sunday, and they were working with Venture Timaru on that with the remaining 60 visiting after the conference.

The agents are from a mix of markets, “a bit of China and Japan in there, but we are also seeing a lot more appetite from the North American markets and the UK and Europe as we ensure we rebuild in a much more resilient way going forward”.