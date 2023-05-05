Drink-driving dad caught when responding to son's plea for help

Ross Ormondy’s decision to drive after drinking at a friend’s place in Waimate landed him in Courtroom 1 at the Timaru District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

A Waimate man racked up his fifth drink-driving conviction in a dash to help his son and pregnant partner who were stranded with no food or money after being discharged from Christchurch Hospital.

Ross John Ormondy had been drinking with a friend in Waimate when he received the distress call from his son, the 44-year-old’s lawyer, John Black, told Judge Campbell Savage in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

“His son, 19, had his pregnant partner suffer an emergency which required a trip to Christchurch in short order,” Black said.

“They were then discharged from the hospital with no food or money, so he rang Mr Ormondy who felt he had to go and help them.”

Black said his client was just over twice the legal limit when caught, but there were no other aggravating features to his driving.

However, Black said Ormondy had three previous convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol, and one previous youth limit breach.

“His last conviction was 11 years ago though.

“He accepts frankly he is an alcoholic and manages that on a day-to-day basis.”

Judge Savage said he thought there must have been something else to the story for Ormondy to drive.

“You seem to be a man who enjoys a drink. This occurred when you are drinking in the comfort and privacy of a friend’s house, and your heartstrings were pulled by your son, and you went to his aid.”

1 NEWS Experts say social expectations around alcohol are changing. (Video first published January 2023.)

Judge Savage said Ormondy had acknowledged his alcohol problem, and even with that condition “had managed to avoid the law since 2012 for offending of this type, which suggests to me you know yourself, and would normally have stayed at home and not got out on the road”.

Ormondy was sentenced to four months’ community detention, nine months’ supervision, and was disqualified from driving for a year and a day. He had fines of $740 remitted for extra community detention time, which allowed him to pay reparation for analyst fees of $361.99.