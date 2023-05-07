Mongrel Mob member jailed over four-hour torture and rape

The High Court at Timaru heard that a woman was choked unconscious three times during an abusive four-hour period. (File photo)

A Mongrel Mob member has been jailed for "incredibly abusive and depraved" behaviour towards a woman that ultimately ended with her “callous” rape and “torture”.

Brendon Leslie Warwood was told by Justice Rob Osborne in the High Court at Timaru on Friday that the violence, including one four-hour incident, he had used against the woman, referred to as "K" during the sentencing, "was extreme".

The 31-year-old, who had pleaded guilty to charges of rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection (x2), strangulation (x2), threatening to kill (x2), indecent assault, male assaults female (representative) and intentional damage, had been in a relationship with "K".

Justice Osborne, in jailing Warwood for 13 years and four months, also added a minimum period of imprisonment of seven years and seven months, and said the abuse was delivered both physically and psychologically.

During the assaults, “K” was often punched in the ribs or chest area and told she deserved the assaults. Her tongue was split in another assault, and she suffered a badly bruised and swollen eye in another.

The strangulation events all resulted in “K” losing consciousness with one occurring in front of two of her children while after another she was told to “shut her f.....g mouth” or the Mongrel Mob would “put her in a hole”.

A four-hour long assault on January 17, 2021 began at 2am when Warwood told “K” she knew too much, he had to get rid of her, and he was going to kill her, according to the Summary of Facts.

“K” was then strangled into an unconscious state and after regaining consciousness, Warwood threw her around the kitchen, breaking a table in the process before grabbing her from behind and choking her into unconsciousness again.

“Warwood continued to tell her that she ‘had to go’ and he was going to kill her,” the summary says.

“He put her in a headlock and choked her until she lost consciousness a third time.”

Warwood then initiated the events that led to the sexual violation charges (unlawful connection and rape). A pot scourer, vinegar and a hairbrush were among items used by Warwood to inflict injuries on her. The details of the violations are too graphic to publish.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Justice Rob Osborne told Brendon Leslie Warwood in the High Court in Timaru that the violence he had committed towards a woman was extreme. (File photo)

Warwood also smashed a cellphone belonging to “K’s” daughter who visited that morning and noticed her mother was injured.

“He grabbed the phone from ‘K’ and smashed it. He told her, ‘If you or the kids go to the police, I will kill you”.

The event was witnessed by the daughter who was “extremely upset and frightened by this”.

Injuries suffered by “K” included multiple abrasions around the head, neck and back and inside her mouth. There were multiple bruises to her back and legs and pain and swelling to her throat. “K” was hospitalised overnight because of her injuries.

Justice Osborne said he was not surprised “K” had not completed a Victim Impact Statement.

“The impact she has suffered must have been horrible, and she must have feared for her life.

“It is horrible what you have inflicted on her, and it would have been agonising at the time, and she is likely to be suffering long-lasting effects, both physically and psychologically.”

Justice Osborne said tragically there were secondary victims – the children – and the strangulation must have been horrific. He noted the 10-year-old was having nightmares.

“The involvement of children is a significant factor.”

Justice Osborne said the violence committed was extreme.

“Your conduct was far removed from what might be considered usual for any act of sexual violation. It amounts to torture.”

Justice Osborne said the level of harm to the victims and the scale of cruelty were other seriously aggravating features.

“The assault was about four hours ... it was cruel and callous and a depraved use of objects to a degree rarely seen.

“The extent of violation was also high.

“Nothing in your behaviour suggests you had any consideration for ‘K’s’ wishes or her wellbeing.

“Events that day started with a threat to kill and consent only occurred after another act of strangulation.”

Justice Osborne’s overall starting point was 17½ years’ jail with 13 years of that coming from the rape charge. The events of January 17 had totalled 18 years’ jail but reduced to 15 years “to reflect inter-related offending” with 2½ years added from the earlier offences.

There was a 15% discount for guilty pleas, but Justice Osborne said they came well after charges were laid and shortly before trial, but they did spare the victims a trial. A further 10% discount was granted for personal background issues highlighted in reports which left a final sentence of 13 years four months.

In imposing the MPI, Justice Osborne said in part it was because of the extended nature of the offending, the sexual violations and strangulations.

“Also I consider the callous nature of the offences committed over the four-hour period on January 17 sets your sexual violation offending, in part, apart from other offending of its type.”