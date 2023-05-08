Temuka Night 'n Day store owner praises staff's actions during 'significant fire' on Friday

The fire started in a wall on Friday night and is not considered suspicious. The store in Temuka pictured on Saturday.

The owner of Temuka’s Night ‘n Day store which was closed following a “significant fire” on Friday evening has lauded the actions of the employees who he says saved the store.

Owner Mark Sandri said the fire was caused due to a faulty switchboard and the four staff members at the store followed procedure and “subdued” the fire as much as they could before the fire service arrived.

“The staff stopped the store from totally being lost,” Sandri said.

“Everything had to be disposed off. We lost power and the freezers went off. Everything that was perishable and anything with damage from the fire extinguisher and smoke has been disposed.”

Sandri said he hopes to re-open the store in around two weeks’ time after replacing the switchboard and clearing the smoke and residue damage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Ian Littlejohn said they received a call at 8.55pm about a power board that was smoking inside the store on King St.

Timaru and Temuka fire crews responded to the incident, and the fire crews also called the power company to isolate the power.

“On arrival, crews found a significant fire and requested further assistance from Temuka and Washdyke.”

He said the fire had started in a wall and the fire crews had no problem extinguishing it and stood down a water tanker from Timaru.

The fire was not considered suspicious, and a fire investigator did not attend the site. There were no reports of injuries.