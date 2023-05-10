Sleeping rough: Man, 64, speaks of living on the streets while he waits for housing in South Canterbury

One of Caleb Heke's social media videos has reunited a family, after people recognised the homeless man whose hair he was cutting. He speaks in January 2023.

He never imagined he’d be homeless at 64, but a man living on Timaru’s streets says he feels safe sleeping rough as he waits for a house.

With just a grey mink blanket, and a small bag containing his worldly possessions, the man who Stuff has agreed not to name, said he has been homeless for a couple of months. He said while his situation may be difficult for some people to understand, there is a problem when it comes to housing in Timaru.

“I know of another person living in his van [in Timaru],’’ he said.

“It's cold, but hopefully I get a house soon. Something must come sooner or later.’’

“I’m waiting for housing corp house to come up, or a council flat,’’ he said.

He once worked as a fencing contractor, but a bad back put an end to that.

He said he had been on the supported living benefit for 10 years, and became homeless after the lease-holder at the house he was living in died.

“I got kicked out because they [the owners] wanted to renovate the house, put in new carpet and wallpaper.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This 64-year-old man has been living in Stafford St, and surrounds for a couple of months after waiting for social housing to become available.

Last week, Timaru’s mayor Nigel Bowen said concerns about the welfare of an increasing number of people sleeping rough in the district prompted a meeting of South Canterbury social agencies.

Bowen said he will now advocate for much-needed transitional housing in the region, which has none.

The lack of transitional housing was a concern, and somewhere to stay in the interim would be something he would appreciate, the homeless man said.

On the day Stuff spoke to the man, the town was blanketed in thick fog, leaving everything damp and cool.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The man carries his possessions in a bag, and has a mink blanket to keep warm.

He has family, but said his sons were all living in homes that were too full for him.

“They are concerned, but there is not much they can do because their houses are full.’’

One of the things he missed the most about not living in a house was the television, he said.

While he was sleeping in an open space, with pedestrians walking past him during the day, he said he felt safe and comfortable and most people have been kind.

While he shares his story with Stuff, he is stopped by a young man who leans over and offers him $10.

“Thank you very much. That is very kind,’’ he said to the generous passerby.

“People are very kind. A lot have given me food and money. The other day someone gave me $40.

“Today [Monday], now it’s $100.’’

He said last week he helped a fellow homeless person out, paying for their breakfast.

To fill in his days he walks around town or sleeps, he said.

“I go to the chemist every day to pick up sleeping pills.

“I never thought I’d be homeless.’’