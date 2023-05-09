Waimate makes U-turn on 'Better Off' funding after unanimous vote

The only district council in New Zealand to turn down a share of the Government’s $500 million ‘Better Off’ funding package has had a change of heart.

The Waimate District Council voted against applying for the first tranche of the funding, worth up to $2.42m, 5 votes to 4, in November.

In April, the Department of Internal Affairs confirmed Waimate was the only council in the country which had not applied for the funding, but said that door remained open should the council change its mind.

On Tuesday, councillors attended an extraordinary council meeting to discuss the matter – during which all eight councillors and mayor Craig Rowley voted unanimously to apply for the funds on behalf of the ratepayers they serve.

Reading from a pre-prepared statement, Rowley told the meeting despite the decision – the council’s opposition to the reforms remained.

“... we have just recently undergone a workshop looking at our annual plan budgets and the challenges we face in the current economic climate of inflation running at close to 7% and a cost of living crisis effecting all sections of our community.

“The Better Off funding package being offered has clear benefits for our community. The $2.4m council will have access to is the equivalent of an 18.75% increase if rates funded (assuming the council collected $2.4m in rates in one year).

“I think it’s good that we revisited the decision [in November]. There have been massive changes since we made the first decision.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mayor Craig Rowley said the council’s opposition to the Three Waters reform remains the same.

Rowley said the list of proposed projects that the funding will be allocated to enables council to proceed with work that would “either not be completed or funded through rates”.

“This would impose a serious call on rates funding not only now but for future rate payers,” he said.

The funding would not have an impact on the 2023–24 rates, but will have an impact on rates moving forward, he said.

In April, the Government, in a reset of its Three Waters reform, now known as “affordable water reforms”, withdrew $1.5b of the total $2b ‘Better Off’ funding offered to councils as part of the reforms.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate Council, until Tuesday, remained the only district council in New Zealand turn down the $500m funding.

The $2b was split into two tranches – the first included $500m and the second $1.5b. Tranche 1 would still be available to councils, but the second tranche which was to be made available in 2024 is now off the table.

Between September and October, the council sought public feedback on the funding and a full report was drafted that included possible projects to be undertaken.

The feedback received 23 submissions, 13 against taking tranche 1 and 10 in favour.

After reading his statement, Rowley sought and gained the support of all councillors to apply for tranche 1 of the funding.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff All Waimate Councillors supported applying for the ‘Better Off’ funding on Tuesday.

Cr Tom O'Connor, who initially voted against applying, said most ratepayers who had come to him last year and had asked him to decline the funding had changed their minds about it.

Cr Peter Collins said he saw no benefit in rejecting the funding. Cr Colin Pankhurst said circumstances had “definitely” changed, and he was comfortable changing his mind and applying for the funding.

Cr Lisa Small agreed with Rowley and supported applying for the funding to help the community and said she was “proud” of council for tuning it down last year which had been a “hard decision”.

Crs Rick Stevens, Sharyn Cain, John Begg and Sandy McAlwee had originally supported an application for the funding. On Tuesday, Cr and deputy mayor Cain said she was “pleased and proud” of councillors for rethinking the decision.

Council’s chief executive Stuart Duncan said the next steps would be to work with council’s leadership team to prepare the application to be sent to the DIA.