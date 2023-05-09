Man accused of headbutting police officer during late-morning rampage through Tekapo

A 31-year-old man has appeared in Timaru District Court after a booze-fuelled rampage through Tekapo. (File photo)

A late morning visit to a Tekapo restaurant has ended in a drunken rampage through the tourism hotspot landing a Timaru man in court.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said the man’s booze-fuelled rampage started at 11am on Friday when the 31-year-old, allegedly already under the influence of alcohol, started behaving in a disorderly manner in a restaurant.

“He was asked to leave by staff and when he came outside, he started abusing others outside the restaurant.

“He then proceeded to get into the driver seat of his car, and he drove down Rapuwai Lane at a high speed, during the time of the day when there were many people around.”

Rapuwai Lane ran alongside State Highway 8 and gave access to a number of businesses, with car parks along both sides of the lane.

“He almost crashed into a vehicle on Rapuwai Lane, and ended up stopping a short distance away where he started a fight with his friend,” Worth said.

“When police arrived and located the man, he resisted arrest and headbutted a police officer on his mouth. There were no injuries to the officer.”

Worth said the man was transported to Timaru police station. He allegedly refused a breath test and a blood sample.

The man was charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, driving dangerously and refusing to provide a blood sample.

Worth said the man appeared in Timaru District Court on Tuesday, was bailed and would reappear on May 30.