Timaru woman, 19, caught driving six times the adult alcohol limit for drivers

The 19-year-old woman’s licence was suspended, and she was summonsed to court. (File photo)

A 19-year-old Timaru woman was caught driving a little over six times the adult alcohol limit for drivers when she was breath tested by police on Monday.

The woman was breath tested on King St which returned a reading of 1542 micrograms. If you are under 20 years old, the alcohol limit for drivers is zero. The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said the woman was followed by another motorist who was concerned with the woman’s manner of driving on King St at 1.50pm.

Worth said when the woman stopped the car, the other motorist removed the key from the vehicle and called the police.

The woman’s licence was suspended, and she was summonsed to court.