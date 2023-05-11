Cake shoplifting costs trespasser community work

Benjamin Gladstone Scott-Stewart said he was hungry when he trespassed at Timaru’s Pak’nSave supermarket, stealing and partially eating some cake. (File photo)

A “hungry” man who helped himself to a $5.49 cake in a supermarket he had already been trespassed from will pay more than just the ticket price of the sweet treat, after being sentenced to 40 hours’ community work for the offending.

Benjamin Gladstone Scott-Stewart, of Timaru, had been trespassed from the town’s Pak’nSave supermarket in October 2021, but went into the store on August 1, 2022 the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to charges of shoplifting and wilful trespass.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis, reading the Summary of Facts, said Scott-Stewart picked up the coconut iced slice while walking through the baking section.

Ellis said Scott-Stewart unwrapped the cake and consumed some before putting the uneaten piece back on a shelf and left the supermarket without paying.

Scott-Stewart’s lawyer, Jay Lovely, said his client said “he was hungry”.

Judge Bruce Davidson sentenced the defendant to 40 hours’ community work on each charge, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay $5.49 reparation.