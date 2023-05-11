Top of the class graduate constable starts in Timaru

Constable Alby Munang will join the Timaru Station on May 14.

A new police constable who graduated top of the class will start working as a Timaru police officer next week.

Alby Munang, who was one of 75 police graduates set to join the police force, graduated “second of his wing” on May 4.

In a press release, Munang said he had the right skill set to start the challenging job.

“I want to help in a way that others might not be able to. I understand that there are many ways to help a person and thanks to my training I believe I have the right skill set to do so,” Munang said.

Before joining the police force, Munang obtained a degree in accounting and finance from Lincoln University in Canterbury and worked as a rifleman for the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

He said graduating from the police academy was not an easy job, but anyone willing to work hard could “give it a go”.

Of the 75 police graduates, almost one-third were women.

In the past five years, the number of women in the police force has grown by 986.