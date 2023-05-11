Man's drink-driving convictions 24 years apart

Police stopped a vehicle they believed was attempting to avoid a checkpoint in Geraldine and caught a drink-driver. (File photo)

A Temuka man drink-driving in Geraldine in March for the third or subsequent time had last been caught 24 years ago, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

Mark Duncan Eade, 58, was caught on Talbot St about 1pm on March 19 when police observed a vehicle appearing to be attempting to avoid a checkpoint, police prosecutor Dave Ellis told the court.

“When police spoke to him they could smell alcohol on his breath and Eade admitted to drinking about five stubbies of beer,” Ellis said.

Eade’s breath alcohol level was 521 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers over 20 years is 250mcg.

READ MORE:

* Police nab disqualified driver multiple times through CCTV footage

* Man 3.5 times over drink-driving limit claims to have had a 'couple of beers'

* Driver of car which rolled and jettisoned a passenger on SH80 admits careless driving



Ellis said the defendant’s last previous drink-driving conviction was in July 1999.

His lawyer, Matthew Bonniface, said it was all a long time ago and his client “regrets and accepts the mistake he made”.

Judge Bruce Davidson convicted Eade, fined him $700 and disqualified him from driving for one year and one day.