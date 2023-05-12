Thefts from Salvation Army admitted

The Salvation Army’s Family Store which was targeted for thefts over several nights in April 2023. (File photo)

A 22-year-old man stole goods from The Salvation Army Family Store in Timaru because he had been told “you can get good s...” from there, a court has heard.

Jacob Damien Scott, of Timaru, had initially faced a charge of entering The Salvation Army premises on Wai-Iti Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence on April 24, 2023, but police amended the charge to theft under $500 on Tuesday.

In the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, police prosecutor Dave Ellis said an investigation began after the burglaries [thefts] from the drop-off zone at the rear of the Family Store on Otipua Rd started in April.

“The Salvation Army is a charity organisation that helps with financial, food, clothing and other life skills support,” Ellis said.

“It relies on donated property to stock its Family Store.”

Ellis said the burglaries happened on a nightly basis from April 21.

The defendant entered the loading area and assisted in the taking of a black bag full of goods and two boxes of other stuff that were placed into a vehicle, Ellis said.

“The stolen property all belonged to The Salvation Army.”

Scott, when spoken to by police, said he got involved when they were driving past and was told by others that “you can get good s...” from there.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Salvation Army in Timaru reported 72 thefts of donated goods from outside its building from May to July in 2021.

Scott was convicted of theft by Judge Bruce Davidson after pleading guilty and remanded to June 27 for sentencing and restorative justice.

Three other people, aged 50, 22 and 21, are also facing charges related to thefts from the same site.

It is not the first time the charity’s property has been targeted for thefts. In August 2021, The Salvation Army was forced to request drop-offs be made to the Family Store only during opening hours with 72 thefts reported from May to July that year.

That request came four years after the charity started a $30,000 fundraising campaign for a new outdoor shelter to protect donated items that were either being destroyed by the weather or taken by thieves.