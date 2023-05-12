Friends wrestled to stop drunk man who wanted to jump on passing train

Vehicles wait on a goods train to pass at the Domain Ave crossing in Temuka near where a drunk man struggled with associates in an attempt to jump aboard. (File photo)

The actions of an intoxicated man wanting to jump on a passing goods train only resulted in his arrest as his struggles with associates were mistaken by members of the public as possibly sparking a violent situation.

Eugene Morris Te Huia, 34, was intoxicated, aggressive and arguing with three associates trying to calm him down and stop him trying to jump on a passing goods train on May 3 on Domain Ave, Temuka, police prosecutor Dave Ellis said in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Ellis said as the train passed, Te Huia became aggressive towards his associates and started fighting them as they continued to try to stop him jumping.

“The actions were in the view of several members of the public who called police,’’ Ellis said.

Te Huia was charged with disorderly behaviour and pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Bruce Davidson.

The court heard that Te Huia has three similar previous convictions, the last of which was in 2016.

Lawyer John Black said the main risk was to Te Huia himself and his client was “regretful and remorseful”.

Judge Davidson convicted Te Huia and ordered him to come up for sentence if called upon within six months.