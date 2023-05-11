Wooding and McCormack dominate speedskating half-marathon

Shannell Wooding (left), Georgia Kortright (centre) and Emily Thompson were prominent performers in round two of speedskating’s Southern Endurance series in Timaru. (File photo)

Shannell Wooding and Dunedin's Brett McCormack have taken out round two of South Canterbury Speedskating's Southern Endurance series, a 21km half-marathon event.

Grace Worner (Geraldine) and Brayden Teague prevailed in the junior 21km race.

With a mass start, a bunch of 10 broke away early, Karl Boles de Boer and Emily Thompson were the first to attack and try to split the field, but McCormack, the experienced former World Masters champion, and the 2022 winner, Derek Tan from Winton, had the final say and making another break that lasted with McCormack first home ahead of Tan. Boles de Boer was a minute back in third with Daryl Mattingley 4th.

The race for the mixed women's and junior titles had a bunch of seven in contention with 500m to go.

Kyla Beveridge made a nice tactical move and opened a small gap, but was reeled in 200m from the finish, with Wooding taking out the women's ahead of Lily Pontague (Blenheim) and further back to the Otautahi Christchurch pair of Tiara Richards and Izzy Stock third and fourth and Sherryl Kortright fifth.

With Oceania junior overall equal champions racing, it was not easy for others in the junior category.

Worner headed off Lauren Crawford (Cave) with Kyla Beveridge third. These three kept up with the main senior group, with Georgia Kortright, Claudia Mattingley and Gemma Thornley in the next three placings.

Brayden Teague, the youngest in his grade at Oceania champs, backed up his excellent efforts in the longer events in Brisbane, by keeping in the main bunch and finishing well ahead in the junior boys, with Callum Sandri, Zachary Tong, Sebastian Diefenback Oliveira (Otautahi Christchurch), Oakley Mattingly and Mason Teague the next finishers.

The 500m sprint series results were.-

Men: Tan, D Mattingley. Women: Thompson, Wooding, Sheryl Kortright. Cadet girls: Crawford, Worner, Kortright, Beveridge, Mattingley, Layla Rae. Cadet boys: Teague, Sandri, Tong, O. Mattingley, M. Teague. Juvenile girls: Thornley, Piper Hogenesch, Lilly Rae, Sophie Kortright. Primary/novice boys: Oliveira, Luke Rae, Phoenix Mattingley, Ange Tong. Primary/novice girls: Sophie Thornley, Delta Hogenesch.

The third round of the 10 race series will feature 42km racing at Levels Raceway on June 4.