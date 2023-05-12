Intoxicated man resisted police by spitting mouthful of saliva and pepper spray in officer's eye

Judge Dominic Dravitzki has told a man he needs to address his ongoing issues with alcohol during another sentencing in the Timaru District Court.

A day after Joseph Gerald O’Loughlin was sentenced in the Timaru District Court for resisting police he spat a mouthful of saliva and pepper spray in the eye of another officer trying to arrest him.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki told the 38-year-old on Thursday that the officer concerned had been in the police for almost four years and in that time had never had anyone spit at him in that way, with the officer describing O'Loughlin’s actions as “absolutely disgusting”.

“In the then current Covid environment, the timing of the incident meant the officer had real concerns for his health,” the judge said.

O'Loughlin was before Judge Dravitzki in the Timaru court for sentencing on three charges - disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer in the execution of this job, both on November 2, 2022, and breaching bail (November 8).

Judge Dravitzki said November 2 was an important date because it was just one day after O’Loughlin had been sentenced in the same court for resisting police and assault on a person in a family relationship.

The judge, in reviewing the Summary of Facts, said at 11.35am on November 2, O'Loughlin was in an extremely intoxicated state, yelling from his deck.

“You went down to the street and confronted police, abused police, refused to following instructions.

“You stood in front of the police officer posturing aggressively and when advised you were under arrest you refused to follow instructions.”

O’Loughlin was then pepper sprayed when he took a step towards the officer. He was placed in handcuffs but “stood rigid” making it difficult for police to move him. He again adopted a rigid stance making it difficult to be put in a police vehicle.

“While all that was happening you turned around and spat a full mouthful of saliva and pepper spray directly into the right eye of the constable, and he was unable to see out of it for the remainder of his shift.

“It took three police officers to put you in the vehicle.

“You continued to kick and attempted to spit at the constable all the way back to the station.”

The judge said O’Loughlin's history showed drink-driving convictions in 2020, 2016 and 2012 and “some of these have very high levels”. He said this type of offending often indicated a real difficulty in handling an alcohol problem. There were also other convictions for disorderly behaviour, threatening behaviour and resisting police.

Judge Dravitzki said reports indicated O’Loughlin realised he had reacted poorly towards police and was sorry for spitting at them.

“You have a major issue in your life ... I acknowledge that your inability to have a relationship with your son is an issue of deep pain.”

O’Loughlin had earlier told the judge he was “just a dad trying to get to his son”.

“I don't want to offend again ... I’ve owned up to everything.”

The judge said alcohol was a significant issue in many of O'Loughlin’s events and “you really need to recognise you have an issue”.

“Unless you do something meaningful you are only going to end up back here ...”

The judge said one of the people trying to help O’Loughlin told a report writer that “things won't change until you are able to make those changes”.

“You need to address your issues with alcohol,” Judge Dravitzki said.

O’Loughlin was convicted and sentenced to 12 months supervision and four months community detention.

“I want to give you the opportunity to try and address these issues if you want to,” the judge said.