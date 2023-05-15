Socialising turns sour but no one knows why woman was punched

A drunk Temuka man who punched a woman in the head while socialising with her was said to be “ashamed and remorseful” when he appeared for sentencing in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A victim, a defendant, a lawyer and the judiciary are all mystified as to why a “grossly intoxicated” 61-year-old Temuka man punched a woman in the head “with full force”.

Carl Francis Rapsey had a “very limited recall” of what happened on December 30, his lawyer John Black said his client’s sentencing at the Timaru District Court on Thursday, “and he is quietly appalled at his own behaviour”.

“He is ashamed and remorseful,” Black said.

“He clearly recognises he has an alcohol problem that is very much at the heart of his offending.”

Judge Dominic Dravitzki said “what's alleged seems to be as inexplicable to you as it is to me”.

“There was socialising ... there was fun wrestling that ended, and you were standing there, and then you approached her and punched her with full force in the head.

“You then grabbed a fistful of her shirt and had to be pulled off her by other people who were present.”

Black said Rapsey co-owned the flat where the incident occurred, and the victim was a next door neighbour.

“Alcohol was clearly a major factor in the incident when things got out of control.”

Black conceded it was “relatively serious violence”.

Judge Dravitzki asked Black whether Rapsey knew why he did it and Black said “he doesn’t, sir”.

“He has such limited recall from his degree of alcohol intoxication that he can’t explain what occurred.

“Something obviously went horribly wrong. He doesn't know what happened.”

The judge said the victim suffered pain as a result of the assault, but there was no reference to any ongoing injuries.

“You said you were grossly affected by alcohol at the time,” the judge said to Rapsey.

“Beyond that, you don't know much about it and can’t remember much about it, and that is an indication of how intoxicated you were at the time.”

The judge said the Victim Impact Statement showed the complainant was “absolutely mystified” too.

“She said she wasn’t aware that she was offending anyone and was obviously extremely upset with what occurred.

“It is not clear at all what motivated this, but whatever it was your behaviour was unacceptable,” the judge said to Rapsey.

Judge Dravitzki said it appeared Rapsey was genuinely remorseful and prepared to attend Restorative Justice, but that didn't go ahead.

Since the incident Rapsey had suffered a “relatively serious work injury” to an elbow and Judge Dravitzki said that had ruled out the normal community work sentencing starting point for such offending. That left the judge with a fine as the only other option.

On the charge of male assaults female, Judge Dravitzki fined Rapsey $1000 plus a further $500 reparation be paid to the victim. Rapsey was also to undertake 12 months’ supervision and programmes to address alcohol and drug and violence issues.