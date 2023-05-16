Break-up anger overflows into attacks on ex-girlfriend's car

A man who smashed three holes in the windscreen of his ex-girlfriend’s car needs help with his self control, his lawyer says in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

An “emotionally raging” Temuka man, believing his former girlfriend was spreading lies about him, has admitted attacking her car with a can of food and a wheel brace.

Lance John Ross, 32, had thrown an unmarked can of food at the car, causing damage to the bonnet and roof, in Timaru on January 14.

He also leaned over a gate of the victim’s mother’s property, and took a CCTV camera, Judge Dominic Dravitzki said, at the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

“He left, but returned about an hour later, and smashed three holes in the front window of the car using a wheel brace.”

Ross was released the next day on police bail to his mother’s address, but he had an argument with her.

“She didn’t feel safe and asked him to leave which put him in breach of his bail and he resisted police, pushing one constable into the side of a vehicle, damaging the left door mirror.”

Ross’ lawyer John Black said his client had become angry that the woman had got her mother involved, and had heard lies were being spread about him.

“So he lost control, he fully accepts that,” Black said.

“He clearly needs help with self-control issues and a propensity towards violence.”

Ross admitted charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and three counts of intentional damage.

The Victim Impact Statements said the women were frightened by both incidents with one too scared to attend her gym and also having sleepless nights.

“You don’t have a long criminal history, but you do have a very serious conviction in 2014, when you were jailed for five years for a dangerous act of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, coupled with unlawful discharge of a firearm,” Judge Dravitzki said to Ross.

“It must have been very serious violent offending.”

A pre-sentence report said Ross was “triggered, hurt and emotionally raging” on the first day and still hurting and emotionally raging when he returned.

“It was unpleasant family violence offending that would have been frightening to the victims ... there was a degree of premeditation in that you went there and caused damage, removed the camera then came back and caused more damage.”

“In my view given your history, I believe eight months (of imprisonment) was an appropriate starting point.”

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said that eight months was appropriate for what was a quite a heated family relationship episode.

“It is a reasonably serious family harm, family violence episode.”

Judge Dravitzki allowed a 25% discount for an early guilty plea, reducing the sentence to six months.

However that term would be completed as “time served”, as the 32-year-old had been on remand in custody since January 20 - the equivalent of an eight-month jail term.

Special release conditions for six months after his jail term included completing family violence programmes and attending and completing appropriate counselling treatment.

Reparation of $1450 was also ordered.