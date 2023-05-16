Social justice advocate encourages empathy for homeless

This 64-year-old man has been living in Stafford St and surrounds for a couple of months, waiting for social housing to become available.

People are homeless for many reasons, and no-one should assume anything about a person’s situation, a South Canterbury social justice advocate says.

Ruth Swale, who works for Anglican Care South Canterbury, said homelessness had been a constant issue in her role over the past eight years and said those living on the streets, or in their vehicle, were doing so for a number of complex issues.

In her role, Swale advocated for people, to have their voices heard, and empower them to believe in themselves.

“Solutions can be found for some people, for some people homelessness can be on-and-off,’’ she said.

In Timaru, the increasing number of people facing homelessness was recently highlighted by Timaru’s mayor Nigel Bowen, who said he would advocate for much-needed transitional housing in the area. At the moment there was none.

However, last week University of Otago department of public health, Wellington, Professor Nevil Pierse, who had led a research project on homelessness in Hamilton, said a multi-level approach was needed if Timaru was to tackle the issue of homelessness.

The research looked at 400 people rehomed in a Housing First programme run by The People’s Project in Hamilton.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Stafford St, where at least one homeless person has been sleeping rough.

Swale said the issues faced by those struggling in South Canterbury varied.

She used an example of a woman she had advocated for who found herself living in her car after encountering a tough point in her life.

“She had a sudden disruption in her life. It could be anyone in that situation.

“Some have turned around fast, and got back on track.’’

Mental health, social anxiety and addiction were often contributing factors, she said.

“It’s really sad.’’

Swale said she worked with people to try to get them support. Sometimes there were success stories, while other times people chose to live rough, she said.

“It’s a really diverse group. They are really, really unique.’’

The definition of homelessness also needed to be broad as some people in South Canterbury were going through life couch-surfing – staying overnight with different people, and were not wanted anywhere else, Swale said.

“That must feel horrible.’’

Many cases she had experienced were “very moving’’ and many had genuine issues.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anglican Care South Canterbury social justice advocate Ruth Swale encouraged people to not assume anything about a homeless person. “You don’t know what people are going through,’’ she said. (File photo)

As part of the research project on homelessness, the 400 people spoken to had more than 200,000 interactions with Government services in their lifetime.

As part of her role as an advocate, Swale would attend appointments with those she was working with.

“We can link in with people, and we say to the person we want to empower them to speak up for themselves.’’

If members of the community became aware of a homeless person, Swale suggested seeking help for them.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF 'Aria' talks about the hardship of experiencing homelessness and her desire to one day have a home to call her own. (First published January 2022)

“It’s nice to think people don’t just ignore them.

“People could go through the council, Family Works, me – an agency could look into it further.

“I think the key message though is don’t assume anything about anyone. Don’t turn a blind eye. You don’t know what people are going through.’’

Treat the person kindly if you were talking to them, and ask if there was anything you could do to help, she said.

One of those who had been on the receiving end of kindness last week was a 64-year-old South Canterbury man who spoke of people looking out for him, giving him food and money.