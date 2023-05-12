Takeover tensions: Can a gang claim ownership of another gang's property?

Police cordoned off Meadows Rd outside the property now occupied by the Rebels MC after reports of gunshots on Thursday.

The owners of the property where tensions between two rival gangs have been flaring in Timaru this week are well within their rights to trespass those who have moved in, a property lawyer says.

The Rebels Motorcycle Club appears to have taken over the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen in Meadows Rd, at Washdyke, some time during last weekend.

On Thursday, police confirmed their involvement in two incidents at the property this week, the first involving the “return of a motorcycle to its rightful owner” on Monday, and the second on Thursday which saw an armed response and a cordon put in place following reports of gunshots.

Large gates which once displayed the logos of the Devils Henchmen appear to have been painted over, and the insignia of the Rebels is on display and visible from the road.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A heavy police presence outside the property occupied by the Rebels following a takeover of the former Devils Henchmen headquarters.

A skip can also be seen at the front of the property and there have been reports of black smoke coming from the rear of the property.

Property records list John Frederick Woodhams and Leigh Donne Morris as the owners of the Meadows Rd property.

John (Woody) Woodhams was a founding member of the Devils Henchman Timaru chapter.

According to a Canterbury property lawyer, who Stuff has agreed not to name, in any situation where someone moved onto a property owned by another person, the owner was “fully entitled’’ to have them trespassed.

“When you’re the owner there are legal remedies of enforcing your ownership of the property,’’ they said.

People are able to get a trespass notice which can be completed at the courthouse, without legal help, they said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Police responded to an incident on Meadows Rd, Washdyke, on Thursday, May 11, amid increased tensions between the Rebels Motorcycle Club and the Devils Henchmen.

However, when it came to gang laws, it may be a different story entirely, they said.

Developments this week have left many Timaru residents on edge, especially those living or working in the industrial suburb of Washdyke.

One worker in the area saying it “is the last thing we want’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A sign on the gates outside the headquarters damaged on Thursday.

“I think there's going to be issues.’’

Police were patrolling the area every half-an-hour to an hour, and while it was nice to know they were in the area it provided little comfort, they said.

On Monday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were aware of some “activity over the weekend involving two local gangs” which suggested “some tensions” between them.

At the time, Walker said police would have an increased presence in the area to response to the developments.

Following Thursday’s incident, police reiterated that message.

“We continue to have an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to local residents, and we encourage anyone who has concerns or information about possible criminal offending to get in touch with us.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police on Meadows Rd, Washdyke, on Thursday.

The takeover is the second in as many years in Timaru, with the Head Hunters taking over the former Road Knights headquarters on High St after arriving in the town in October 2021.

In March 2023, it was confirmed the property had been sold to developers and just this week the heavy machinery rolled in to demolish the long-time gang pad and its associated buildings.

At the time the sale was announced, gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said the sale of the properties was a “real symbol of changing times’’ among gangs in New Zealand.

Following news of the Rebels arriving in the town, Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said “they are not welcome here’’.

John Bisset/Stuff The former Road Knights headquarters on High St was demolished this week.

“They are not wanted in our community, and it does not matter what gang moves into Timaru, or the wider South Canterbury region. My message is exactly the same,’’ he said.

At a council meeting this week he sought the support of fellow councillors to write to the Police Minister Ginny Andersen outlining their concerns about an increased gang presence in the community.

At that same meeting, councillor and former police officer Peter Burt said the Rebels operated under a more covert strategy than the gangs of the past “because they’ve got a business to run”.

“The Rebels are another franchised gang from Australia that are part of this 501 franchising that’s gone through the country ...’’