Waimate farmer Roger Small seeks Waitaki seat in 2023 general election

Roger Small, who joined Democracy NZ in December, has been confirmed as the party’s candidate in the Waitaki electorate for the 2023 General Election. (File photo)

A farming activist and the face of Groundswell NZ in South Canterbury has thrown his hat in the political ring for the Waitaki electorate.

Roger Small said he joined the Matt King-led Democracy NZ party in December and was announced as its candidate for Waitaki for the upcoming 2023 general election.

“I was asked by some people in Waitaki to stand up for the elections, but I was initially reluctant to do so,” the 54-year-old, who farms in the Waimate District, said.

“Then I saw a lot of people around the country standing up against the present Government’s unworkable regulations and that encouraged me to join them and support a party that uses a practical approach and commonsense.

“Democracy NZ fitted me because they were fighting for the same thing farmers have been fighting for from the past few years, and it resonated and aligned with my thinking.”

The National Party’s Jacqui Dean, who has held the Waitaki seat since 2008, announced in May 2022 she was retiring. National has since confirmed Southburn farmer Miles Anderson as its candidate for Waitaki.

Small, as the Groundswell NZ co-ordinator for South Canterbury, was the face of its “Mother of All Protests” and the “Howl of a Protest” in 2021 in the region.

The eight issues protested about were the Three Waters Reform, national policy on freshwater, Significant Natural Areas, national policy on indigenous biodiversity, climate change policy, the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill, the RMA reforms and the clean car package.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Small gives a speech at the Howl of a Protest in July 2021.

Small, who has been a cropping arable farmer for 34 years, said the same issues played a big part in him joining the party and standing up as a candidate for Waitaki which includes Twizel, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Waimate, Kurow, Ōamaru, Ranfurly, Cromwell and Geraldine.

“What we’re trying to do here is ensure local people are making local decisions.

“If elected, I will be representing the views of the local people.”

Small is also the chair of the Waihao Wainono Catchment Community Group and president of the Waimate Harriers Club.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Small said he wants the next government to prioritise protecting New Zealand’s sovereignty and its people’s liberty.

He said he also believes in, “education and a local, community-driven, hands on, practical approach to find solutions, rather than the excessive regulation and punitive taxes model currently in play”.

“I want to push for common sense, affordable policies in Parliament and return autonomy back to local communities with decisions and allocation of resources being based on need ...

“Additionally, I am very concerned about health policies that are driving our healthcare workers out of the profession at a time of crisis, and affecting access communities have to first world health services.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Jeremy Talbot, left, and Small draw a line in the sand on Caroline Bay at the end of the Howl of a Protest in July 2021.

Small says, like most farmers, he is passionate about leaving a low footprint on the environment and improving his soil for the next generation while producing quality food.

He added that he looks forward to promoting the concerns and ideas of the residents of Waitaki to “formulate workable practical solutions” that deliver “health and prosperity” to the region.

King, the DNZ party leader, a former National MP, is well-known for his anti-mandates views, but has claimed DNZ is not a one-issue party" saying his political movement was focussed on upholding the Bill of Rights and uniting the country.

King said he quit National as he felt he couldn’t achieve his political aims under its banner.