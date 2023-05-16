Jail terms for Mongols gang members involved in Pareora shooting

Abbott St in Pareora where the July 10, 2021, shooting took place and firearms were found. (Photo taken July 12, 2021)

Only one firearm was taken to a gang-related shooting south of Timaru, but three Christchurch men have been handed equal jail terms for their roles in the wounding of another man.

Mongols gang members Dylan Lewis Wheeler, Layne Brent Ford and Thomas Gary Marshall were each found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in a jury trial in the Timaru District Court in January.

The victim, Jacob Martin Geels, was associated with the Road Knights gang and lived in Abbott St in Pareora. He suffered a single gunshot wound in the buttock region, and refused to give evidence in the 10-day trial.

Wheeler, Ford and Marshall were sentenced separately by Judge Stephen O’Driscoll in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, but each ended up with 76 months’ imprisonment – six years and four months.

The trio were arrested soon after the incident and have been in custody since, firstly on remand and then awaiting sentencing – a period of 22 months – which would still leave a minimum of about 16 months to serve.

Judge O’Driscoll also mentioned that Wheeler had previous convictions, including one for causing bodily harm in Australia, from where he was deported, and was on release conditions at the time.

A pre-sentence report for Ford also indicated his offending “occurred some five days after release from prison when you were subject to GPS monitoring”.

The trio had travelled together the 175km from Christchurch to Pareora armed with a firearm and “the intent or purpose of visiting the victim to intimidate him”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of Pareora, about 10km south of Timaru. Abbott St, the scene of the shooting, is over to the right.

Judge O’Driscoll said all three were equally culpable in his eyes for the purpose of sentencing.

“It is not clear ... who had the firearm, but it is clear that the two that did not have the firearm knew about it,” the judge said.

“You were all associated with the Mongols gang and the address that you ended up was at an associate of the Road Knights gang. It was not a chance meeting that you ended up at the complainant’s address.”

Judge O’Driscoll said the trial evidence indicated that three shots were fired in succession with a pause and a further shot fired.

“The Crown was not able to prove exactly who the person was who fired the rifle that hit the complainant, but the Crown case, which was clearly accepted by the jury, was that one of you fired the gun.

“There was no dispute really that the three of you had gone to the complainant’s address as one of you were wearing a GPS tracker that was being monitored by Corrections.”

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Judge Stephen O'Driscoll sent three Mongols gang members to jail for equal terms of six years and four months for their roles in the shooting of another man in South Canterbury in July 2021.

Judge O’Driscoll said Geels was taken to Timaru Hospital and then to Christchurch Hospital where he discharged himself shortly afterwards and walked away.

Judge O’Driscoll accepted “there was no evidence of an intention to shoot the complainant when you left Christchurch”.

“All three of you left Christchurch in the vehicle, and it is clear that the two who did not have the firearm were there clearly to back up and support the person who did have the firearm.”

Judge O’Driscoll said aggravating factors included the use of a firearm and taking the firearm to the complainant’s address, “designed initially for the purposes of intimidation”.

“The firearm was discharged and hit the complainant. That is serious violence.

“Other shots were fired. There were, therefore, multiple discharges of the firearm.”