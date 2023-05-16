Four arrested at gang pad facing firearms charges

There is a strong police presence as police cordon off Meadows Rd early on Monday morning during a search at the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen pad, which has been taken over by the Rebels.

Four men arrested following a police raid at the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen on Monday are facing firearms charges.

A police spokesperson earlier confirmed four men, aged 37, 51, 54 and 61, were arrested after they executed a search warrant at the Meadows Rd property on Monday.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, on Tuesday confirmed all four men are facing the same charges of unlawful possession of a prohibited rifle magazine and unlawful possession of rifle ammunition.

“We will still be searching the property thoroughly today and if we find anything else, we will carefully consider further charges,” Worth said.

“We want to send a message to anyone involved in criminal activity that they will be held responsible for it.”

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, on Monday, thanked police for taking a proactive approach to the Rebels moving into the property and last week made it clear the gang was not welcome in Timaru.

“It sends a strong message that gang activity is not wanted in Timaru,” Bowen said.

He said he had raised his concerns with Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker and had “reassurance and confidence that the police were taking this seriously and that was shown this [Monday] morning”.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police speak to a man at the Meadows Rd property on Monday.

A witness said they saw at least a dozen police vehicles, fire and ambulance crews at the property at 6.55am, as police executed the search warrant on the property occupied by the South Island franchise of the Australian-based gang, the Rebels MC.

A worker in the area said it had been a scary start to the week, but they praised the action of police, saying something needed to be done by authorities.

“It was like something from a movie, the cops all arriving.

“That sort of thing doesn’t happen in Timaru, but for the past seven days it has.’’

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police confirmed four men were arrested at the Meadows Rd property after a search warrant was executed there.

This was the latest in a string of call-outs to the pad after the gang moved into the headquarters recently.

New gates had been installed at the property, and the Rebels insignia was on display and was removed on Monday. The high gates sporting the Devils Henchmen signage was gone.

Armed police blocked Meadows Rd, at Washdyke, on either side of the entrance to the gang headquarters last Thursday after responding to reports of gunshots.

Officers had also been at the property last Monday returning a motorcycle to its rightful owner.