Person arrested after police respond to disorder at residential address in Timaru

Police were seen talking to a person on Somerset St on Tuesday morning.

A 35-year-old woman has been taken into custody after police responded to reports of disorder at a residential address in Timaru on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a disorder between people known to each other at a Somerset St address, around 10am.

“It appears one person was in possession of a knife, no-one was seriously injured,” the spokesperson said.

They said the person fled the scene in a vehicle and police stopped the vehicle a short time later and the woman was taken into custody.

The spokesperson said charges were being considered and inquiries were ongoing.