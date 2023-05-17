Trial dates scarce for man defending Timaru driving incidents

John Jamieson was arrested on several charges after this crash at the intersection of Arthur St and State Highway 1 in Timaru on April 21, 2022.

The court system is struggling to find a date for the trial of a Christchurch man defending numerous charges related to a driving incident in Timaru more than a year ago.

John Jamieson appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki for a trial date callover in the Timaru District Court via an audiovisual link from prison on Tuesday only to be told that a date for his judge alone trial (JAT), expected to last a week, was still in limbo.

Lawyer Paul Norcross told Judge Dravitzki that Jamieson had been waiting for sometime for a JAT slot to become available, and he had appeared before Judge Jane Farish in February when there were also no dates available.

“It was put through to now hoping that dates would be available, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case and unfortunately the matter is in limbo.”

The 35-year-old originally faced 14 charges when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in Timaru on April 22, 2022, but police withdrew three charges, two of failing to stop and one of menacing behaviour, in July.

Police then added further charges that now include three of assault using a vehicle as a weapon, blackmail, threatening a person with intent to take possession of a motor vehicle, and menacingly demanding car keys and car with intent to steal it.

Jamieson was arrested after the car he was driving collided with another at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Arthur St, in Timaru, after he had allegedly crashed into several other vehicles, including a police car.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that Jamieson was changing his lawyer from Norcross to Thomas Harre.

Jamieson was further remanded in custody to May 26 as a nominal date for another callover at which stage it was hoped a trial date could be allocated.