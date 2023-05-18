Not welcome here: Former Timaru mayor speaks out about standing up to gangs

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen speaks about the council's decision to buy and demolish the long-time gang headquarters at Washdyke.

A former Timaru mayor who also took a hard line against increasing gang activity in the town in the late 2000s says she is proud to see that legacy continue this week.

On Tuesday, the Timaru District Council confirmed it had purchased the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen amid tensions after the Rebels took the property, at 90 Meadows Rd.

Mayor Nigel Bowen, who told the Head Hunters they were not welcome in 2021, said the council had to move fast before the Rebels “had the chance to entrench themselves in the town”.

By 4.30pm, most of the buildings on the site had been demolished, as a small crowd gathered to watch.

READ MORE:

* Council buys Timaru gang pad, begins demolition amid tensions

* Four arrested at gang pad facing firearms charges

* Thousands expected at South Canterbury Hospice fundraising event



John Bisset/Stuff Then Timaru District mayor Janie Annear, left, Dave Jack, Jane Cullimore and Tim Small show stickers designed in 2009, banning gang patches and colours from Timaru businesses.

Janie Annear, who was the district’s mayor from 2004 to 2013, was full of praise for what she described as “amazing, decisive action” by the council.

“I want to commend the council,’’ she said.

“I was really proud of them. You have to step up to gangs, you can’t take a step backwards.’’

Standing up to gangs is something Annear knows something about.

In 2009, Annear was in the top spot when Black Power and Mongrel Mob presence increased in Timaru.

She chaired a meeting of more than 300 people in February that year, organised by Maria Edwards, to address the increase in gang activity and to make a unified stance against attempts by the two gangs to infiltrate the town.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Diggers at the former Devils Henchmen gang pad on Meadows Rd on Tuesday.

The meeting included off-duty police, social services and school representatives who were seated alongside present and former gang members, church ministers and parents concerned about the consequences of their children's involvement with both the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs.

During her tenure, an initiative to ban the wearing of gang patches and colours in Timaru’s CBD was also established, led by Safer Communities and the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

John Bisset/Stuff The public meeting to address Timaru’s increase in gang activity in 2009.

Annear said a community approach was required if gang issues were to be addressed in the town.

“Really early intervention is a good way to go,’’ she said.

Another key to success was to involve all agencies in any discussion on the issues, she said.

“You need to have all the intel.

Jess Parker/Stuff Mongrel Mob members in Timaru in 2007.

“You need a united front as you need to have all the information that is available.’’

While she had not received any retaliation from her time standing up to gangs, seeing Tuesday’s news had brought back memories of her time as mayor and the stand she, and councillors, took, she said.

“I’ve thought about the stance we took.

“You have to encounter evil straight on. You can’t hope it will go away by itself because it won’t.’’