Hate crime push from police over racial slurs in Timaru

Police believe a man’s racial slurs towards two constables amounted to a hate crime, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police want a Timaru man’s racial slurs and obscenities yelled at constables to be treated as a hate crime.

Marcus Mathew Bryden, 38, yelled the racial slurs and obscenities on two separate occasions at the constables on November 2, 2022, police prosecutor Dave Ellis said in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Ellis said the police believed it was a hate crime, and they were asking the court to consider the offending under the relevant aggravating factors section of the Sentencing Act.

One of the sections Ellis referred to said the offence was committed because of hostility towards a group of persons who have a common characteristic such as race, colour, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability.

Ellis, reading from the summary of facts, said Bryden was being spoken to by a constable about an unrelated matter when the first incident occurred.

“The defendant yelled racial slurs and obscenities towards the complainant (the constable) when spoken to,” Ellis said.

“The defendant aggressively shrugged about while handcuffed.

“He turned around, puffed his chest out and threatened to headbutt the complainant if he didn’t let him go.

“When the defendant was brought into police custody, he made further racial slurs towards another police constable.”

Ellis said there were no injuries to the constables, but one did believe Bryden was going to headbutt him.

Bryden admitted the associated charges of using obscene language, resisting police, and a third charge of assault on a person in a family relationship which occurred on January 2, 2023, when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday via an audiovisual link from prison.

Ellis said Bryden had been in a relationship with the victim for about eight months when the assault occurred near the Pareora River.

Bryden had approached the victim from the front and “headbutted her”.

“The victim got into her car and drove away from the area. She stopped at the Caltex in Pareora where she saw the defendant standing near the road. She allowed him into the front passenger seat of her vehicle as he appeared calm.

“The victim began to drive towards Timaru when the defendant struck her with his hand about three times to her face.

“The victim sustained a cut above her left eye and a lump on her forehead as a result of the headbutt and the strikes to her face.”

Ellis said Bryden declined to be interviewed “but stated that the victim pulled a knife on him and that he didn’t harm her”.

Bryden changed his pleas to guilty when police amended charges of assaulting police and injures with intent to injure, to resisting police and assault on a person in a family relationship, respectively.

Bryden, who had been in custody on remand for three months, was further remanded in custody to a bail hearing on May 30. Judge Dravitzki said given the change in the charges he believed it was appropriate to reconsider bail.

He was to be sentenced on August 23.