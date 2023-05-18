Timaru and Waimate water supplies finalists in national water taste test

Waimate District Councillors taste three different samples of water at a council workshop earlier this month.

Water supplies from Timaru and Waimate Districts, for a third time, have been announced as finalists in this year’s National Water Taste Test.

The Geraldine water supply and the Otaio water supply were among four finalists announced on Thursday by the annual competition’s organiser, Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG).

The two districts’ water supplies have previously been named finalists in 2019 and 2021 with Timaru’s Pleasant Point water supply winning both times.

WIOG chair Joshua McIndoe said water samples were subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the ‘Water Tasting Wheel’, which outlines some of the attributes that water professionals use when judging water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste.

“Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought as to the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure,” McIndoe said.

“The competition acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day.”

Turitea water supply from Palmerston North City Council and Athenree/Waihi Beach water supply from Western Bay District Council were the other two finalists.

Earlier in May, Waimate District councillors, at an open workshop, were given three unnamed water samples to taste, and a card to score each sample on appearance, taste and smell.

Alden Williams/The Press Judging of the grand final will take place from midday on Thursday.

The sample from the Otaio water supply was the overall winner, and was entered into the national competition.

At the time, council asset group manager Dan Mitchell said the council was confident the Otaio water supply would be in the top three in the competition as it had been a runner-up twice in the past.

Timaru and Waimate District Councils have been approached for comment.

Judging of the grand final will take place from midday on Thursday.

The winner of the competition will be announced at approximately 8pm on Thursday at the WIOG conference and awards dinner in Dunedin.