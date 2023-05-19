Trio of women admit stealing from Timaru's Salvation Army

The rear of the Salvation Army Family Store where people have been stealing donated goods from. (File photo)

A woman caught stealing goods from a Salvation Army Family Store in a police surveillance operation said she "thought if you donate items you can also take things away", the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

Haley Donna Kuhtz, 49, was one of three Timaru women who each admitted a theft charge relating to goods taken from the store on the corner of Wai-Iti and Otipua roads in April.

Kuhtz, along with Laytoya Jordan Low, 32, and Chadae Preston, 30, all pleaded guilty to a theft under $500 charge that had been reduced from a burglary charge before Judge Dominic Dravitzki.

The three women appeared in court separately with police prosecutor Dave Ellis saying Low was spotted at 11.50pm on April 23 carrying a bundle of goods with an associate which were placed in a nearby vehicle.

“On April 24, they returned at 12.15am to get more items,” Ellis said.

Kuhtz was first spotted on April 17 and drove into the loading area of the site and also carried away a bundle of stuff that was placed in a vehicle and left.

Kuhtz and an associate stole goods on three separate occasions.

In explanation to police, Ellis said Kuhtz said she "thought if you donate items you can also take things away".

Judge Dravitzki said to Kuhtz that "you have now pleaded guilty to stealing from a community organisation on three different occasions."

Ellis said Preston’s theft was between April 19-23 when she parked alongside the loading areas where donated items are stored, loaded up the back of her vehicle with stolen property and left.

“She had no authority to take it. She admitted the facts as outlined and offered no reasonable explanations.”

Low will be sentenced on August 13 while Kuhtz and Preston were remanded to August 23 and all three have been referred to Restorative Justice during that time.

A fourth person, Jacob Damien Scott, 22, of Timaru, also pleaded guilty to theft from the store on May 9.

Scott appeared before Judge Bruce Davidson and Ellis said he was spotted entering the loading area and helped take a black bag full of goods and two boxes of other stuff that were placed into a vehicle.

Scott, when spoken to by police, said he got involved when driving past with associates and was told by others that “you can get good shit” from there.

Ellis said police began their surveillance operation after the burglaries [thefts] from the drop-off zone at the rear of the store, which faces Otipua Rd, began in April.

“The Salvation Army is a charity organisation that helps with financial, food, clothing and other life skills support,” Ellis said.

“It relies on donated property to stock its Family Store.”

It is not the first time the charity’s property has been targeted for thefts. In August 2021, The Salvation Army was forced to request drop-offs be made to the Family Store only during opening hours with 72 thefts reported from May to July that year.

That request came four years after the charity started a $30,000 fundraising campaign for a new outdoor shelter to protect donated items that were either being destroyed by the weather or taken by thieves.