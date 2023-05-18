Waimate District's Otaio water supply crowned tastiest tap water in New Zealand

The Otaio water supply from the Waimate District has been crowned the best tasting tap water in New Zealand.

The annual competition organised by Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG) put Otaio up against Athenree/Waihi Beach water supply from Western Bay of Plenty District, Geraldine water supply from Timaru District, and Turitea water supply from Palmerston North.

Waimate and Timaru District water supplies have previously been named finalists in 2019 and 2021, with Timaru’s Pleasant Point water supply winning both times.

Earlier in May, Waimate District councillors, at an open workshop, were given three unnamed water samples to taste, and a card to score each sample on appearance, taste and smell.

The sample from the Otaio water supply was the overall winner, and was entered into the national competition.

At the time, council asset group manager Dan Mitchell said the council was confident the Otaio water supply would be in the top three in the competition as it had been a runner-up twice in the past.

“A win in the competition will serve as a testament to the hard work of our technical and administrative teams,” Mitchell had said.

“It will also reinforce Waimate District Council's decision to invest in our water infrastructure to ensure safe drinking water for our ratepayers.”

Waimate District Council/Supplied Waimate District Councillors taste three different samples of water at a council workshop earlier this month.

Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said given Pleasant Point had won twice, they wanted to try a different water supply and see how it went.

WIOG chair Joshua McIndoe said It was “wonderful” to see water operators receive “well-deserved” recognition for the work they do all year long.

“WIOG is delighted to say that the National Water Taste Test competition is growing year on year since the first one in 2016,” McIndoe said.

“We've already had enquiries from water suppliers that want to be involved next year, so it’s going to continue growing into the future.”

He had earlier said water samples were subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to a Water Tasting Wheel, which outlined some of the attributes that water professionals used when judging water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste.

The competition’s judges said the high standard of water delivered by these water suppliers “made our task of selecting the winner a challenge, albeit a welcome one”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Judging of the grand final took place at midday on Thursday.

“While it was a close competition, our decision was unanimous,” they said.

“So, congratulations to the operators at Waimate District Council – Otaio, who have been doing a fantastic job of delivering safe, great-tasting tap water to their community, and delivering it to a standard that has been judged the best in New Zealand.”

Judging of the finalists took place at noon on Thursday.

The winner of the competition was announced at about 8pm on Thursday, at the WIOG conference and awards dinner in Dunedin.